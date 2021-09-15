Kevin O’Leary Wants to Double His Crypto Portfolio Holdings

BeInCrypto –

Popular investor and Shark Tank personality Kevin O’Leary said he wants his current crypto holdings doubled to 7%, despite impending regulations.

O’Leary currently holds 3% of his investment portfolio in cryptocurrencies. However, the investor told CNBC on Sept 13 he hopes that percentage increases to 7% by the end of 2021.

The celebrity investor said the crypto market could see trillions of dollars pour in if it continues to solidify itself as an asset class. He specifically named bitcoin and said bitcoin-based trading has major growth potential.

