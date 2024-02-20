Kevin O'Leary Lashes Out, Calls Trump's $355 Million Fine 'Unjust' And 'Un-American'

Entrepreneur and media personality Kevin O'Leary slammed a New York judge's decision to fine former President Donald Trump $355 million, calling the decision "unjust" and "un-American."

O'Leary, an investor on the Shark Tank television show, criticized Judge Arthur Engoron's decision, contending it establishes a perilous precedent for the entire real estate sector.

"The fact that he was found guilty, you might as well find guilty every real estate developer on Earth," O'Leary told the New York Post.

The judge's ruling prohibits Trump from taking on any officer or director roles in New York for three years, which O'Leary believes is harmful not only to Trump but to the wider business community. Trump's sons received similar punishments and smaller fines.

"I don't understand where someone got hurt...what developer doesn't ask for the highest price valued for any building they built," O'Leary said.

Other Trump Organization executives also were barred from serving as officers or directors of any New York corporation for three years.

New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that Trump inflated his net worth to get more favorable loans from lenders, who are the victims of the fraud.

Trump's attorney Alina Habba also criticized Engoron's decision, saying she can speak out now that the trial is over.

"I think the biggest message I can give the American people tonight is that he's not going to get away with it," Habba told Fox News. "Letitia James is not going to get away with it; the Biden administration is not going to get away with it."

As for how the ruling will impact Trump's business, he will be challenged with coming up with a security bond to pay the $355 million penalty plus a 9% interest rate while his anticipated appeal makes its way through the appellate court. He'll likely have to put up 10% of the penalty in cash and use some of his real estate holdings as collateral to cover the rest.

"If we're to believe Trump's claims about his wealth, posting an undertaking of this magnitude (plus interest) shouldn't be a problem for him, financially speaking," New York civil attorney Melissa Levin told The New York Post. "However, if we consider the actual numbers and facts we've been privy to regarding how much he's truly worth, this could be a huge blow to the viability of his business and personal financial stability."

