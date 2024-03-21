Advertisement
Kevin O'Leary Says Bernie Sanders' 32-Hour Workweek Idea is 'Dead on Arrival'

2
Joey Solitro
·2 min read

In an interview with Fox Business, Kevin O’Leary responded to a question about Bernie Sanders’ proposal for a 32-hour workweek, calling it “dead on arrival.”

When asked by the Fox anchor, Stuart Varney, O’Leary said, “Well Stuart, there are bad ideas, there are very bad ideas, and there are very, very, very bad ideas. And then there are ideas that are so bad they’re un-American. That falls into all of those categories.”

O’Leary went on to explain that you have to think about the competition amongst countries and how America is number one economy for a reason.

“This is dead on arrival, an incredibly bad idea” O’Leary concluded.

The interview question was in response to a proposal by Bernie Sanders to transition the United States to a four-day, 32-hour workweek with no reduction in pay for workers.

"Moving to a 32-hour workweek with no loss in pay is not radical,” Sanders said. “What's radical is that over $50 trillion in wealth has been redistributed from the bottom 90% to the top 1% over the past 50 years. It's time that the financial gains from new technology benefit workers, not the 1%."

Image Credit: Shutterstock

