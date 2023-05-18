Kewaunee Scientific's (NASDAQ:KEQU) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kewaunee Scientific:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = US$5.3m ÷ (US$122m - US$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, Kewaunee Scientific has an ROCE of 6.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Kewaunee Scientific's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Kewaunee Scientific's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Kewaunee Scientific doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Kewaunee Scientific's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Kewaunee Scientific in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 49% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Kewaunee Scientific does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

