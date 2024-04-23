Kewaunee Scientific's (NASDAQ:KEQU) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kewaunee Scientific is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$15m ÷ (US$126m - US$42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

Thus, Kewaunee Scientific has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.4% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kewaunee Scientific's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Kewaunee Scientific.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kewaunee Scientific Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Kewaunee Scientific are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 51%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Kewaunee Scientific's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Kewaunee Scientific has. Since the stock has returned a solid 60% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to continue researching Kewaunee Scientific, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

