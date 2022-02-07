U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

Key appointments strengthen Adyton Board and management team

Adyton Resources Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • ADYRF

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) has appointed experienced mining professional Mr Anthony Williamson to its Board as a Non-Executive Director, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture exchange.

Mr Williamson has over 30 years’ experience as a geologist in the mineral exploration sector in Australia, Papua New Guinea (PNG), and south-east Asia. As Director of Mining with the PNG Department of Mining from 1999 until 2004, he was responsible for the administration of several multi-billion-dollar projects as well as all aspects of mineral licensing, mine safety and landowner liaison. The role also included an alternate directorship of Ok Tedi Mining Limited.

Mr Williamson co-discovered and brought into production the Philippines’ Co-O mine, co-discovered the Miwah deposit in Indonesia (+3MOz Au), and added more than 1 million JORC compliant gold ounces to the Toka Tindung mine, also in Indonesia.

Mr Williamson holds a Master of Science from James Cook University, a Bachelor of Applied Science with first class honours from the New South Wales Institute of Technology and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geologists.

The Adyton Board is also pleased to advise that Mr Rod Watt has agreed to resume his position as the Adyton’s Chief Geologist. Mr Watt managed the highly successful exploration programs undertaken by Adyton at its flagship Fergusson Island and Feni Projects during 2021.

Adyton Managing Director Mr Tim Crossley said the appointments of Mr Williamson and Mr Watt, who are both highly qualified geologists with significant Papua New Guinea experience, significantly strengthens Adyton’s Board and management team as it prepares to accelerate the development of the Fergusson Island Gold and Feni Gold and Copper Projects.

“The combination of Anthony’s deep geological knowledge of the PNG region and his strong relationships with a wide network of PNG stakeholders will be an invaluable complement to Rod’s detailed knowledge of the geology of the Feni Island and Fergusson Island projects as we undertake further exploration programs and technical studies. The appointment of two such highly qualified and respected geologists to the Adyton team is a testament to the quality and potential of Adyton’s project portfolio,” Mr Crossley said.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

For further information please contact:

Tim Crossley, Managing Director
E-mail: tcrossley@adytonresources.com
Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company’s mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

Adyton was formed by a reverse takeover transaction completed with XIB I Capital Corporation on February 17, 2021 and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ADY” on February 24, 2021.

Adyton is also quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the code 701: GR.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


