Key Democrat Touts Progress on Stablecoin, Marijuana Legislation

Key Democrat Touts Progress on Stablecoin, Marijuana Legislation·Bloomberg
Steven T. Dennis
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Representative Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the Financial Services Committee, predicted Wednesday that she and Chairman Patrick McHenry would soon have a deal on legislation regulating stablecoins, and said she’s pushing for marijuana banking legislation as well.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are on our way to getting a stablecoin bill in the short run,” Waters said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power.”

Waters, who represents a district south of Los Angeles, added that the legislation that she and McHenry, a North Carolina Republican, have been negotiating for 22 months might need a few more tweaks, but “is going to bring everybody together.”

She pointed out that she’d discussed stablecoins with both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, and said the US Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department and the White House have all had input in crafting the bill.

Earlier: Push for Stablecoin Law Gets Surprise Boost from Sherrod Brown

“It’s about making sure investors and that the people are protected,” Waters said. “We have to ensure that they have those assets to back up stablecoins.”

Federal regulation could lend legitimacy to the asset class that, in turn, could lead to broader adoption.

Waters said she hoped that a marijuana banking bill that Brown’s committee has advanced could also become law. Although marijuana has become legal in many parts of the country, federal restrictions have largely kept the cannabis industry out of the banking system. That has forced businesses to operate chiefly with cash.

“Now is the time,” she said, adding that she’s hopeful the Senate can overcome potential opposition to the marijuana legislation from Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Brown last week told Bloomberg he is open to an agreement that would pair stablecoin legislation with the marijuana banking bill as well as a bill to claw back the compensation of executives at failed lenders.

Lawmakers are considering attaching the package to the must-pass Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization due next month.

--With assistance from Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Yen Weakens Past Key 155 Level, Adding to Intervention Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened beyond 155 per dollar for the first time in more than three decades, fueling risk that the key level may prompt Japan to step into the market.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapMeta Projects Higher Spending in Deeper Push Into AIBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White Ho

  • They bought Nvidia stock before the hype. It's paid for cars, vacations, and a deposit on a dream home.

    Many retail investors got in when the company was a cornerstone of PC gaming, but the rise of AI has supercharged returns for longtime bulls.

  • Microsoft-Backed Rubrik’s IPO Is 20 Times Oversubscribed

    (Bloomberg) -- Rubrik Inc., a cloud and data security startup backed by Microsoft Corp., has drawn about 20 times as many orders for its planned initial public offering as there are available shares, people familiar with the situation said.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapMeta Projects Higher Spending in Deeper P

  • McKinsey faces US criminal probe over opioids work, sources say

    McKinsey & Co is under criminal investigation in the United States over allegations that the consulting firm played a key role in fueling the opioid epidemic, with federal prosecutors homing in on its work advising OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and other drugmakers, three people familiar with the matter said. The consulting firm and the U.S. Justice Department declined to comment. The probe is focused on whether McKinsey engaged in a criminal conspiracy when advising Purdue and other pharmaceutical manufacturers on marketing strategies to boost sales of prescription painkillers that led to widespread addiction and fatal overdoses, two of the people said.

  • Former Reagan Advisor Thinks U.S. Economy Is On A Dangerous Path, But Still Likes These 3 Investments

    In a recent interview on the Sachs Realty YouTube show, Steve Hankey, a former senior economist on President Reagan’s Council of Economic Advisers, shared his thoughts on the current state of the U.S. economy and the investments he recommends in light of the potential challenges ahead. Hankey, who has taught economics at Johns Hopkins University and served as a senior adviser to the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress, believes that the Federal Reserve’s actions have played a significa

  • Jamie Dimon is worried the US economy is headed back to the 1970s

    JPMorgan's CEO is concerned the US economy could be in for a repeat of the stagflation that hampered the country during the 1970s.

  • Biden Makes $11 Billion Push to Beat China at Chip Research

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s efforts to revitalize the chip industry have mostly focused on doling out multibillion-dollar grants for domestic factories. But there’s a less-discussed side to the push: turning cutting-edge semiconductor research into a more enticing field for Americans. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Ou

  • TikTok may be banned in the US. Here's what happened when India did it

    The hugely popular Chinese app TikTok may be forced out of the U.S., where a measure to outlaw the video-sharing app has won congressional approval and is on its way to President Biden for his signature. In India, the app was banned nearly four years ago. Here's what happened: WHY DID INDIA BAN TIKTOK?

  • What US taxpayers will get for another $61 billion to Ukraine

    Congress is finally providing more of the aid Ukraine needs to survive. Here's why this is money well spent.

  • Biden Bans the Use of Fossil Fuels in New Federal Buildings

    (Bloomberg) -- Fossil fuel use will be banned in new federal buildings starting in 2030 under a Biden administration rule that the natural gas industry fought for more than a decade. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapMeta Projects Higher Spending in Deeper Push Into AIBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching