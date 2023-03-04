Key Drivers of Customer Experience - Energy Drinks Industry In the USA 2023: Sector to Reach $21.01 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Key Drivers of Customer Experience: Energy Drinks Industry In the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report titled 'Key Drivers of Customer Experience: Energy Drinks Industry In the USA' details customers' priorities expressed on eCommerce websites.

Global energy drink consumption has rapidly increased in the last 20 years. These drinks come in different varieties, like caffeinated or non-caffeinated, with or without dietary supplements and sugar, etc., and are captivated by any segment of customers irrespective of age.

It is estimated that the US energy drinks market will cross a value of $21.01 billion by 2026, opening new opportunities for energy drink brands. As customers' buying preferences over energy drinks change over time, brands should always keep an eye on the market changes consistently. Tapping into rising customer preferences and trends and innovating on products and ingredients will help brands capture customers' attention.

What is covered in the report?

1. The growth rate of the Energy Drinks market in the USA

2. Analysis of key concerns that drive negativity in customer experience

3. Drill down into key aspects that contributed to more negative reviews

4. Analysis of each key category driver of Energy Drinks that drive positivity in customer experience

5. Drill down into key aspects that contributed to high positivity to customer experience

6. Analysis of top flavors preferred by Energy Drinks customers

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

8. Analysis of about 31k customer conversations happening on eCommerce websites

9. Analysis of rising trends in Energy Drink types

10. Analysis of the gender gap in Energy Drink consumption and aspects that plays a significant role in each gender's choices

Why consider buying this report?

1. Gain a better understanding of the customer experience preferences from energy drinks in the USA

2. Be informed regarding the top category adoption drivers of energy drinks in the USA

3. Understand the hidden and unexpected aspects that affect positive and negative customer experience

4. Strategize marketing activities, entry into new markets, market expansion, and other business plans by understanding the factors that drive great customer experience.

5. Understand the emerging trends and customer preferences in the energy drinks industry

6. Understand significant competitors' strengths and weaknesses and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

Story continues

Key growth factors of the energy drinks market

The energy drinks market keeps growing since it has become one of the most consumed drinks people use for quick energy boosting and as a drink in social gatherings.

Brands should ensure an unbroken supply chain and distribution to all target locations to make the products accessible to all customers. Also, people are becoming more health conscious and follow many diets like keto, vegan, sugar-free, etc. Understanding the rising trends and changing lifestyles and diets of different customer segments, offering those variations of drinks, and marketing them explicitly will help in exceptional growth in the energy drinks industry.

Companies covered

Alani Nu

Aspire

CELSIUS

Crystal Light

EHP Labs

Gatorade

Monster Energy

Red Bull

Rockstar

V8

Zevia

ZOA

Using Consumer Insights to Deliver Superior Customer Experience

Energy drinks have become a staple drink, and people buy them daily. A huge crowd of customers is already purchasing it and trying different varieties. So, brands need to hear them, understand their current preferences, and alter their products and marketing strategies accordingly.

This study will help energy drinks and all brands from any other industry to learn how to keep track of their changing customer preferences and market trends and act upon them to satisfy customers. Also, brands will learn the main aspects that satisfy customers and how their competitors outperform them in critical aspects.

Learning these insights will help brands in their customer experience strategy and design a new customer experience environment that keeps satisfying customers according to the changing situations and trends.





Key Topics Covered:



This report aims to cover:

The growth rate of the Energy Drinks market in the USA

Analysis of key concerns that drive negativity in customer experience

Analysis of key category drivers of Energy Drinks that drive positivity in customer experience

Analysis of top flavors preferred by Energy Drink customers

Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Customer verbatim

Analysis of rising trends in Energy Drink types

Analysis of the gender gap in Energy Drink consumption

Companies Mentioned

Alani Nu

Aspire

CELSIUS

Crystal Light

EHP Labs

Gatorade

Monster Energy

Red Bull

Rockstar

V8

Zevia

ZOA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1x0kop

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-drivers-of-customer-experience---energy-drinks-industry-in-the-usa-2023-sector-to-reach-21-01-billion-by-2026--301762255.html

SOURCE Research and Markets