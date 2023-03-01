Key Financial to Hold Tax Document Paper Shredding Event on March 23, 2023

Key Financial, Inc.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financial, Inc., a Barron’s and Forbes nationally recognized wealth management firm in West Chester, PA will be holding a “Document Shred Event” on Thursday March 23rd from 9:00am - 12:00pm. The event will be held at the West Chester Office, located at 1045 Andrew Drive, Suite A. Clients of Key Financial, as well as members of the West Chester community are encouraged to bring any old tax information or documents that they would like to shred in a safe and secure manner. “Beginning of year tax planning has everyone going through files, gathering data and we have had many requests from clients asking if they could stop by and shred their old confidential documents”, explained Bernadette Hunter, Director of Client Engagement at Key Financial. “They know we utilize a secure system of document shredding, and in light of all the identity theft issues happening on a national level, we are happy to give them this opportunity. We offered this service before the pandemic, and it was a huge success.”



Most attorneys, advisors and accountants warn their clients about hanging on to confidential documents long after they are needed. Local CPA Bruce Boylston of Rothman Boylston, LLC, has high praise for events like these. “With all of our attention focused on cyber security we tend to overlook our paper. A study not too long ago showed that one in five data breaches involved paper documents. Most tax documents still reflect your social security number along with other information. Best practice is to always shred your paper documents.”

Employees of Key Financial will happily accept all paper documents without any metal bindings. Staples and paper clips are allowed but no CDs or flash drives can be accepted. All individuals taking advantage of this opportunity are limited to three file boxes of documents each.

Patti Brennan is the CEO of Key Financial, and for over 30 years, she and her team have provided comprehensive wealth management with integrated strategies that are unique to each client. Known for her ability to see the impact of the “little details” on the big picture, Brennan is known for communicating complex financial concepts in simple, understandable, and meaningful terms. On a local level, Brennan proudly serves on the Board for the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital and Connect Thru Cancer. She has formerly served on the Board of the Chester County Economic Development Council.

Key Financial, Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive, Suite A West Chester, PA. For information about the firm’s planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610)429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com .

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Advisory services offered through Key Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.



*The Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. There is no fee in exchange for rankings.

The “Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 100” is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in “best practices” of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.

