U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,287.50
    -92.50 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,504.00
    -490.00 (-1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,840.50
    -340.00 (-2.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.20
    -48.80 (-2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.72
    +5.13 (+5.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.90
    +32.30 (+1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.55 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0089 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    -2.73 (-9.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3368
    -0.0042 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5590
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,543.22
    -1,338.21 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.05
    -12.06 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,342.62
    -133.88 (-0.51%)
     

Key Foundry Begins Mass Production of Power Semiconductors Using 0.18 micron High Voltage BCD Process

·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Foundry, the only pure-play foundry in Korea, announced today that it has begun the mass production using its 0.18 micron high voltage BCD (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) process.

Key Foundry CI (PRNewsfoto/Key Foundry)
Key Foundry CI (PRNewsfoto/Key Foundry)

BCD is a process technology that integrates bipolar for analog signal control, CMOS for digital signal control and DMOS for high voltage processing on a single chip. It applies to various power semiconductor products with advantages such as high voltage, high reliability and low electronic interference. As the decrease in size of electronic device systems and the increase in power efficiency have become more important recently, the need for suitable power semiconductors is increasing and the demand for BCD is increasing accordingly.

Key Foundry offers 0.18 micron BCD process for power devices operative at a broad range of voltages from 8V to 150V. In particular, 100V or 150V level HV power devices are suitable to improve the performance of battery charging ICs in smartphones or laptops. Battery charging with USB type C connectors as an example, the power transfer of a charger IC designed with the previous 60V BCD process can be 100 watts at best, but the transfer can increase up to 240 watts if the charger IC is designed with the 150V BCD process. These HV devices can also be utilized to design driver ICs for high-power industrial motors. Key Foundry plans to continue sophisticating its HV device technology to offer 200V level HV devices applicable to high-power voltage converter ICs for communications and industrial equipment in the second half of the year.

Key Foundry provides low ON-resistance devices in the 0.18 micron 150V BCD to help its fabless customers to achieve chip size reduction while improving power efficiency. For power supply control and output trimming, Key Foundry also provides optional memory devices such as SRAM (Static Random Access Memory), ROM (Read-Only Memory), MTP (Multi-Time Programmable memory) and OTP (One-Time Programmable memory). Key Foundry also offers customers with Hall sensor devices necessary for precision motor control to enable high-performance motor driver IC designs.

Key Foundry supports fabless customers to develop and mass-produce Quick Charger ICs, AC-DC ICs, DC-DC ICs, Motor Driver ICs and Power over Ethernet (PoE) ICs for smartphones, laptops and many home appliances using this BCD process. In addition, this BCD process satisfies Grade-0 of the AEC-Q100, the international standard for reliability test of automotive electronic parts, and it can also be used for automotive motor driver ICs, DC-DC ICs and LED driver ICs.

"Demand for 100V or higher voltage BCD technology is increasing recently in the power semiconductor market in order to achieve high-speed power transmission and high power efficiency. In particular, with few foundries offering 100V or higher voltage BCD process using bulk-type silicon wafers available, launching mass production of 0.18 micron 150V BCD technology without using SOI substrates has a significant meaning," said Dr. Tae Jong Lee, CEO of Key Foundry. "Key Foundry will continue to develop process technologies to satisfy the needs of power semiconductor designing companies."

About Key Foundry

Headquartered in Korea, Key Foundry provides specialty Analog and Mixed-Signal foundry services for semiconductor companies to serve a wide range of applications in the consumer, communications, computing, automotive and industrial industries. With a broad range of technology portfolio and process nodes, Key Foundry has the flexibility and capability to meet the ever-evolving needs of semiconductor companies across the globe. Please visit https://www.key-foundry.com for more information.

SOURCE Key Foundry

Recommended Stories

  • Senator Tom Cotton slammed for refusing to criticise Trump’s praise for Putin

    One-term president has called Russian leader a ‘genius’ and ‘savvy’

  • Huawei commits to consumer markets with 'Smart Office' launch

    China's Huawei launched seven new "Smart Office" products, including a top-end laptop and its first printer and e-ink tablet, on Sunday, underlining its commitment to consumers after U.S. trade restrictions severely hit its mobile business. Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu, speaking in a video presentation ahead of the Mobile World Congress, said the products were a "bold statement" of its Smart Office concept. President of Huawei's Western Europe Consumer Business Group William Tian said they would appeal to people who were increasingly working from home.

  • Best Telecom ETFs for Q2 2022

    Telecom exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are liquid instruments with exposure to companies that provide the infrastructure, products, and services that enable communication. The telecommunications sector includes mobile phone manufacturers and internet service providers along with companies that provide audio, video, and other services electronically.

  • Could robots be the future of manufacturing in Peoria? This entrepreneur is betting on it

    Sajja built his first robot in the basement of his Peoria, Illinois home. Helping him with the first test run were his 8-year-old twin daughters.

  • U.S. banks prepare for cyber attacks after latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. banks are preparing for retaliatory cyber attacks after Western nations slapped a raft of stringent sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/india/war-with-ukraine-putin-puts-nuclear-deterrence-forces-alert-2022-02-27, cyber experts and executives said. Tensions between Russia and the West escalated on Saturday as the United States and its allies moved to block https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-announces-new-russia-sanctions-with-us-others-including-swift-2022-02-26 some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/swift-block-deals-crippling-blow-russia-leaves-room-tighten-2022-02-27 and placed curbs on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Western governments have warned for weeks that the tensions could spark massive cyber attacks from Russia or its supporters.

  • How Apple uses its supply chain as a weapon

    Apple for years has left competitors scrambling for parts — while locking up its own healthy supply.Why it matters: Apple has used a range of tactics, from investing in suppliers to pre-paying for components.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: This practice dates back 20+ years to the original iPod. Tim Cook, then an operations executive recently hired from Compaq, helped the company corner the market on a new, smaller hard drive from Toshiba.

  • Huawei’s MatePad Paper is half e-reader, half tablet

    It's a 10.3-inch e-ink slate and it has a stylus. Is the MatePad Paper the perfect digital notepad?

  • Anonymous claims responsibility for Russian government website outages

    Some official Russian government websites are down following alleged cyberattacks from Anonymous.

  • Ukrainians will have plenty of ways to evade internet censorship if Russia takes over

    As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight for control of key cities, a separate battle is underway to secure Ukraine’s access to the internet.

  • 'This baby does the job': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is now $22 — it's 40 percent off, today only

    Over 21,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.

  • This Interactive Cloud Lamp Will Add Atmospheric Ambience to Any Room in Your Home

    Richard Clarkson's Interactive Cloud Lamp adds texture, color, and a wow-worthy piece in your home. It retails for a pretty penny, but will certainly be the centerpiece of any room.

  • Cyber security tips as Biden warns Russia against cyberattacks on U.S.

    As Russia launched cyberattacks on Ukraine, Cyber security experts say similar attacks are possible here at home, and offer helpful tips to increase your cyber defense.

  • The future of the supply chain depends on better tracking

    Advances in technology will make the global supply chain run more smoothly in the future, especially when it comes to information sharing, experts tell Axios.Yes, but: The new tech won't solve the kinds of big problems that got us into our current mess.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: These days, if you buy something online, you can usually track your package's journey to your house. That's not how the overall supp

  • Get started playing pickleball with this complete paddles-and-balls set for just $20

    Find out what all the pickleball fuss is about with this entry-level equipment set.

  • Sometimes Windows needs to make sure you're still you | It's Geek to Me

    This week, the Geek helps a reader reactive Windows after rebuilding their PC.

  • After Ukraine, Russian cyberattacks could come to US: How to defend yourself

    With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing cyberattacks, experts are warning about malicious cyber activity directed at the U.S. Here’s how to defend yourself.

  • FCC to probe domestic Russian-owned media and telecom companies

    It would reportedly focus especially on companies deemed a “security risk” to the United States.

  • Penny Stocks to Watch in March 2022

    Taseko Mines (TGB), Denison Mines (DNN), ARC Document Solutions (ARC), and MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) are the penny stocks to watch in March 2022.

  • Bank of Russia Resumes Gold Buying After Two Years on Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia said it will start purchasing gold again, just under two years after it ended a long-running buying spree that helped prop up bullion prices last decade.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Oil Soars: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’West Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanct

  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's manager said on Sunday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7 showed, fuelled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of $98.7 million.