U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,938.20
    +43.12 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,840.27
    +209.66 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,770.51
    +201.21 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.29
    +15.49 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.67
    +1.90 (+2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.90
    +10.20 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    +0.0103 (+0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0111 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9410
    -0.0890 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,271.18
    +313.62 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.41
    +2.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,714.77
    +15.28 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Key Genetic Code Change Drives Common Lung Cancer Type

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A team led by researchers at NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center has identified a gene that drives development of the second most common type of lung carcinoma, offering greater insight into how the disease might be treated.

(PRNewsfoto/NYU Langone Health)
(PRNewsfoto/NYU Langone Health)

There is currently no approved, targeted, first-line therapy for lung squamous carcinoma (LUSC), a cancer that forms in cell layers lining the organ and is responsible for 20 to 30 percent of lung carcinoma deaths. But a new study, publishing in the Jan. 9 edition of Cancer Cell, found that deleting a gene called KMT2D caused normal (basal) lung cells grown in complex cultures called organoids to transform into LUSC cells.

According to the study authors, KMT2D regulates the activity of genes that enable the building of protein tyrosine phosphatases, enzymes that restrain the cell-growth-encouraging signals sent through another enzyme set called receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs). Two RTKs, called EGFR and ERBB2, are known to take part in the abnormal activation of the RTK-RAS signaling pathway, wherein a molecular switch gets "stuck in the on mode," causing cells to continually multiply as part of cancer.

"Our study identifies KMT2D as a pivotal contributor to the development of lung squamous cancers, and offers vital clues about how to target KMT2D-deficient LUSC," says co-corresponding author Kwok Kin-Wong, MD, PhD, director of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at NYU Langone Health. "The same genetic changes that cause the gene to contribute to cancer also create tumors that are very sensitive to existing drugs that target a related pathway."

New Approaches Suggested

The new study confirms prior evidence that the KMT2D gene encodes a protein (a histone methyltransferase) that determines the degree to which the tyrosine phosphatase genes can be accessed by the cellular machinery trying to read them.

Given the better understanding of LUSC mechanisms resulting from the new study, the research team chose to test in study mice a combination of two drugs – SHP2 inhibitor SHP099 and pan-ERBB inhibitor afatinib. ERBB is made more active by KMT2D signaling flaws, and the enzyme SHP turns up the RTK-KAS pathway, much like EGFR and ERBB2, which are rendered more active by the lack of KMT2D. The team reasoned that experimental drugs designed to inhibit SHP might also counter the effect of KMT2D deficiency when used alongside the ERBB inhibitor.

Indeed, they found that the combination slowed lung tumor growth in mice with LUSC that had been engineered to lack KMT2D, as well as in tumors in mice derived from the human LUSC tumors with KMT2D mutations.

"Multiple SHP2 inhibitors are currently testing in clinical trials, and afatinib is already available," says co-corresponding author Hua Zhang, MD, PhD, formerly an instructor in the Department of Medicine at NYU Langone Health, and now an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. "Our findings warrant the design of clinical trials that test these therapies in KMT2D-deficient patients with LUSC."

Along with Wong and Zhang, study authors from Perlmutter Cancer Center were Yuanwang Pan, Han Han, Hai Hu, Yuan Hao, Ayushi Patel, Selim Misirlioglu, Sittinon Tang, Hsin-Yi Huang, Ke Geng, Ting Chen, Angeliki Karatza, Fiona Sherman, Kristen Labbe, Fan Yang, Alison Chafitz, Chengwei Peng, Vamsidhar Velcheti, Sally Lau, and John Poirier. Another NYU Langone Health author was Andre Moreira in the Department of Pathology.

Also contributing were study authors Hua Wang, Xinyuan Tong, Chenchen Guo, Pengfei Sui, and co-corresponding author Hongbin Ji from the State Key Laboratory of Cell Biology, Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Shanghai, China. Also authors were Haiquan Chen in the Department of Thoracic Surgery, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China; Yueiqiang Song, State Key Laboratory of Genetic Engineering, School of Life Sciences, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China; J. Alan Diehl, Department of Biochemistry, Case Western Reserve University and Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, Cleveland; Anil Rustgi and Adam Bass from the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Medicine, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University Irving Medical Center; and Xiaoyang Zhang, in the Department of Oncological Sciences, Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah.

This study was supported by National Institutes of Health grants U01 CA233084, R01 CA219670, R01 CA216188, R01 CA205150, R01 CA166480, P01 CA154303, P01 CA098101, P30 CA013696; and by International Cooperation Project of Chinese Academy of Sciences grant 153D31KYSB20190035.

Wong is a founder and equity holder of G1 Therapeutics and has sponsored research agreements with Takeda, TargImmune, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), Mirati, Merus, and Alkermes and consulting and sponsored research agreements with AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Zentalis, BridgeBio, and Blueprint. These relationships have been disclosed and managed in keeping with NYU Langone policy.

Contact: 
Gregory Williams 
gregory.williams@nyulangone.org 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-genetic-code-change-drives-common-lung-cancer-type-301716648.html

SOURCE NYU Langone Health

Recommended Stories

  • Another dead whale washes up on Jersey Shore beach

    A third humpback whale in about a month washed up at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, concerning both residents and conservationists.

  • Eisai, Biogen's Alzheimer's drug price should not dent demand - analysts

    The price set by the companies is higher than some analyst estimates of about $20,000. "As a result of this higher than expected pricing, we think it is reasonable to see peak sales reach $15.2 billion worldwide," BMO analyst Evan Seigerman said in a research note. However, the price tag is lower than that of Eisai and Biogen's first Alzheimer's disease drug, Aduhelm, which was initially priced at $56,000 annually before the drugmakers halved the price amid controversy over its approval.

  • CureVac shares surge after preliminary data on COVID-19 and flu shots

    CureVac shares rocketed 26% in premarket trade as the German company said preliminary data from its early stage trial for its COVID-19 and seasonal flu shots had positive results to advance to the next stage of clinical testing. CureVac is developing the shots with GlaxoSmithKline . CureVac said the COVID-19 shot was well tolerated, and that neutralizing antibodies were beginning at the lowest tested dose for younger adults. The seasonal flu shot was also well tolerated with an increase in antib

  • China still hasn’t approved any mRNA vaccines—but a new homegrown Omicron booster could break through Beijing’s barriers

    Chinese officials say they have "safe and effective" vaccines as Beijing rebuffs mRNA shots from the U.S. and the EU.

  • 'The threshold of a new age': CEO of local Alzheimer's group on Biogen's new drug

    The CEO of the Mass. chapter of the Alzheimer's Association calls the FDA's approval of Leqembi last week "a disease paradigm change."

  • It’s Pharma Time: Why Merck and Lilly Are Buys, but Not Pfizer.

    With rates rising, biotech has faded. Investors have favored the pharma stalwarts. Bank of America’s drug analyst Geoff Meacham runs through the one’s to watch and a few to avoid. Plus: Could it be another banner year for Devon Energy?

  • MindMed Provides Corporate Update and 2023 Outlook

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today provided a corporate update and outlook for 2023.

  • 3 Breakout Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Belite Bio (NASDAQ: BLTE), TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) set themselves apart over the past year with triple-digit share price gains. Each of the healthcare companies is developing something unique, whether it be finding treatments for maladies with no approved treatments, a more effective way to do organ transplants, or a more precise way to treat disorders that lead to obesity. Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on therapies to treat blindness, diabetes, and liver disease.

  • 15 Most Advanced Countries in Medicine

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 most advanced countries in medicine. You can skip our detailed analysis of the healthcare industry and go directly to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Medicine. The recent pandemic was the best reflection of the advancements in the field of medicine. Vaccines were developed at a […]

  • AstraZeneca to Buy CinCor Pharma for Up to $1.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc agreed to buy US biotech CinCor Pharma Inc. for as much as $1.8 billion to gain a promising new treatment for hypertension and kidney disease.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeMega Bonuses of 50 Months’ Salary Handed Out by Shipping FirmThe deal

  • Khiron wins first medical cannabis contract with Colombia's largest public insurance company

    Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), continues to pioneer the medical cannabis market in LATAM by announcing that Zerenia has signed a contract with insurance CAPITAL SALUD EPS, to provide medical cannabis services and products to CAPITAL SALUD EPS patient population and has already begun treating the first cohort of patients. Under the contract, CAPITAL SALUD EPS patients will get access to Khiron's products and clinical service

  • Deals, data kick off biotech's big JPM Week

    Biotech companies are trying to get in front of investors and potential partners — and regulators — with news ahead of the big J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

  • Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time

    After having pancreatic cancer twice, Charles Czajkowski is dedicating the rest of his life to raising awareness of the early symptoms

  • What This Drug News Could Mean for Sanofi Shareholders

    This star drug for Sanofi is one step closer to approval in the European Union for another chronic inflammatory disease.

  • How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them – understanding how tumors migrate can help stop their spread

    Tumor cells traverse many different types of fluids as they travel through the body. Christoph Burgstedt/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesCell migration, or how cells move in the body, is essential to both normal body function and disease progression. Cell movement is what allows body parts to grow in the right place during early development, wounds to heal and tumors to become metastatic. Over the last century, how researchers understood cell migration was limited to the effects of biochem

  • COVID killed nearly 1,600 New Yorkers as new variant emerged in December. It may get worse

    COVID-19's new highly contagious XBB.1.5 variant took hold of NY in December. Here's what you should know about concerns of post-holiday infections.

  • Mother with terminal breast cancer reveals little-known symptom everyone should know

    Brave Gemma Ellis, 39, was given a terminal diagnosis in 2017 without ever finding the kind of lump that is typical for advanced breast cancer patients

  • US Department of Agriculture approves first-ever vaccine for honeybees

    Biotech firm Dalan Animal Health recently developed a vaccine to protect honeybees from American Foulbrood disease, a bacteria that can kill entire hives.

  • Should You Take Paxlovid if You Are Mildly Ill?

    It is becoming harder to avoid infection, and reinfection, from the coronavirus with each variant that emerges. Omicron offshoots like the latest one, the XBB.1.5 subvariant, are better at dodging antibodies. But COVID cases also seem to be growing milder, either because new variants are less likely to go deep into the lungs or because most people have been vaccinated, exposed or both. Which raises the question: Do mild cases of COVID warrant treatment with an antiviral medication like Paxlovid?

  • Cingulate begins Phase 3 tests of novel treatment for ADHD

    Cingulate's technology will let patients receive ADHD treatment without second doses or boosters to get through the day.