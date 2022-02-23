U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,320.75
    +20.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,651.00
    +126.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,955.75
    +93.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.70
    +14.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.00
    -6.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0190
    -0.0210 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,933.25
    +1,222.44 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.22
    +32.93 (+3.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Key information regarding Seadrill Limited's emergence from Chapter 11

HAMILTON, Bermuda , Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Seadrill Limited (the "Company") earlier today, where the Company announced its emergence from Chapter 11 after successfully completing its reorganization pursuant to its Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan"). Pursuant to the Plan, and as further set out in the stock exchange notice announced earlier, the new parent company for the Seadrill group, whose name will be changed on or about the date of emergence to Seadrill Limited, will have approximately 50,000,000 new common shares issued and outstanding (the "New Common Shares") on the Effective Date (as defined therein).

- Date on which the terms and conditions of the issuance of the New Common Shares were announced: 22 February 2022

- Last day including: 22 February 2022

- Ex-date: 23 February 2022

- Record date: 24 February 2022

- Exchange ratio: 0.00124519 New Common Shares per existing common share of the Company

- ISIN for the New Common Shares: BMG7997W1029

Delivery of the New Common Shares will be made as soon as possible, and subject to appropriate arrangements being confirmed with Euronext Securities Oslo. Subject to certain approvals, it is expected that New Common Shares will initially be listed at the Euronext Expand market of the Oslo Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2022, and ultimately listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange once all listing rules are satisfied. Further details in respect of the New Common Shares will be set out in a listing prospectus which will be approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority and published prior to such listing.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Oslo Stock Exchange pursuant to Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

CONTACT:
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com
020 3745 4960

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-information-regarding-seadrill-limiteds-emergence-from-chapter-11-301488108.html

SOURCE Seadrill Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Black Lives Matter Kicked Off Amazon Charity Platform

    Amazon’s charity platform AmazonSmile has suspended Black Lives Matter Tuesday for failing to meet eligibility requirements because of their financial disputes with some states, per a Washington Examiner investigation. BLM reported by the end of summer 2020 that they had raised $60 million. However, states have threatened to take legal action against the organization because they didn’t indicate where their donations went to by the end of summer 2020.

  • Man sues Amazon for delivery van collision, blames ‘undue pressure’ on drivers

    The lawsuit claims Amazon’s ‘Flex App’ creates ‘foreseeable risk’ of drivers being distracted, resulting in hazardous conditions Amazon drivers and their delivery vans seen in Rosemead, California. Photograph: Ringo Chiu/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock A North Carolina motorcyclist is suing Amazon for $100m after his collision with a delivery driver resulted in the amputation of his left leg, claiming the company’s pressure on its employees rendered the driver distracted and caused the crash. T

  • UN ends Iraq's requirement to pay victims of Kuwait invasion

    The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Tuesday to end Iraq’s requirement to compensate victims of its 1990 invasion of Kuwait, with Baghdad having paid out more than $50 billion to 1.5 million claimants. Michael Gaffey, Ireland’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva and president of the governing board of the U.N. Compensation Commission, whose fund decided on the claims, told the council after the vote that the body's work was a “historic achievement for the United Nations and for effective multilateralism.” Under a Security Council resolution adopted in April 1991 after a U.S.-led coalition routed Saddam Hussein’s forces and liberated Kuwait in the first Gulf War, Iraq was required to set aside a percentage of proceeds from its oil exports for the fund to compensate victims of the conflict.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.

  • A Macy’s e-commerce spinoff would be ‘deadly’ for the retailer, analyst says

    Forrester Research Retail Analyst Sucharita Kodali joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retail earnings for Home Depot and Macy's.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/22: Cisco Systems, Walmart

    Jim Cramer says conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine crisis can drag on for months. Investors need to have a plan, a shopping list and cash to buy stocks on sale.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk an

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

    "The company reported an earnings beat and strong guidance Thursday and has rallied," Bruce Kamich wrote on Real Money. Kamich feels that DDOG is a dog that's going to hunt. "In our December 9 review we wrote that "I will assume that some traders have booked some nice profits with DDOG.

  • Home Depot, Its Charts Already Weakening, Is Drilled After Earnings

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. reported its fourth-quarter results Tuesday morning and beat earnings and revenue forecasts, but traders were sellers of the stock at the open. Let's take a fresh look at the charts and indicators of Home Depot. The trading volume has been heavier the past three months as traders and investors appear to be voting with their feet.

  • Volkswagen in talks to take Porsche public

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss the potential Porsche IPO and what it means for the auto and electric vehicle markets.

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi