Key Information Relating to Cash Dividend in August 2022

DNO ASA
·1 min read
  • DTNOF
  • DTNOY
DNO ASA
DNO ASA

Oslo, 11 August 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that pursuant to the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2022, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of NOK 0.25 per share to be made on or about 23 August 2022 to all shareholders of record as of 16 August 2022. DNO shares will be traded ex- dividend as of 15 August 2022.


Dividend amount:

NOK 0.25 per share

 

 

Declared currency:

NOK

 

 

Last day including right:

12 August 2022

 

 

Ex-date:

15 August 2022

 

 

Record date:

16 August 2022

 

 

Payment date:

23 August 2022 (on or about)

 

 

Date of approval:

10 August 2022, based on authorization granted 25 May 2022


For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.4 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.


