U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.50
    +14.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,107.00
    +112.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,601.75
    +56.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.50
    +7.60 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.10
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    +0.97 (+5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2820
    -0.0540 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,722.28
    -474.95 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.94
    -13.96 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Key Information Relating to Cash Dividend in February

DNO ASA
·1 min read
DNO ASA
DNO ASA

Oslo, 9 February 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that pursuant to the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2022, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of NOK 0.25 per share to be made on or about 22 February 2023 to all shareholders of record as of 15 February 2023. DNO shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 14 February 2023.


Dividend amount:

NOK 0.25 per share

 

 

Declared currency:

NOK

 

 

Last day including right:

13 February 2023

 

 

Ex-date:

14 February 2023

 

 

Record date:

15 February 2023

 

 

Payment date:

22 February 2023 (on or about)

 

 

Date of approval:

8 February 2023, based on authorization granted 25 May 2022


For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.4 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.


Recommended Stories