Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Cool Company Ltd. (ticker: Cool)

Cool Company Ltd.
·1 min read
Cool Company Ltd.
Cool Company Ltd.

February 28, 2023

Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository:

Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, please note the information on the payment date to the shares registered in Euronext VPS below.

Dividend amount: $0.40
Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.
Last day including right: March 1, 2023
Ex-date: March 2, 2023
Record date: March 3, 2023
Payment date: March 10, 2023

Date of approval: February 27, 2023

Questions should be directed to:
c/o Cool Company Ltd - +44 207 659 1111 / ir@coolcoltd.com

Richard Tyrrell - Chief Executive Officer
John Boots - Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This announcement is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement was published by Johannes Boots, CFO of Cool Company Ltd, at the date and time set out above.


