Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by Scatec ASA

·1 min read
Release

Oslo, 2 February 2023: In line with the dividend policy, the Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA, that a dividend of NOK 1.94 per share should be paid for 2022.


The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the Board of Directors:

* Dividend amount: NOK 1.94 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 18 April 2023

* Ex-date: 19 April 2023

* Record date: 20 April 2023

* Payment date: prior to 15 May 2023

* Date of approval: 18 April 2023


This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Issuer Rules.

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Austrell, VP IR, andreas.austrell@scatec.com


About Scatec  
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our 700 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.


    “Berkshire will always be building.” So said Warren Buffett in his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in February. Most people might imagine he means adding to Berkshire’s dozens of company holdings or the $144 billion in cash he calls a “financial fortress.” But he was actually referring to clean energy. Buffett has had exposure to clean energy since the early 2000s, and in last year’s letter, he called it one of the “four jewels” of Berkshire Hathaway. A 30-fold Increase F