Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by Scatec ASA

Release

Oslo, 2 February 2023: In line with the dividend policy, the Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA, that a dividend of NOK 1.94 per share should be paid for 2022.



The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the Board of Directors:

* Dividend amount: NOK 1.94 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 18 April 2023

* Ex-date: 19 April 2023

* Record date: 20 April 2023

* Payment date: prior to 15 May 2023

* Date of approval: 18 April 2023



This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Issuer Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP IR, andreas.austrell@scatec.com



About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our 700 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .



