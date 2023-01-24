U.S. markets closed

Key Insights from Panel Discussions at the 14th Annual Intelligent Mobility Summit, 2022

·1 min read
This analysis brings to focus insights from the panel discussions conducted ’s two-day Intelligent Mobility virtual event held in September 2022. These include speeches from thought leaders from Frost & Sullivan’s Mobility practice area and a host of other companies, such as Nissan, Foxconn, ZF, Navya, and so on.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Key Insights from Panel Discussions at the 14th Annual Intelligent Mobility Summit, 2022"


The entire workshop revolved around analyzing new use cases, pricing, and business models for new mobility solutions.
  • Is Roblox Turning Itself Into the Next Great Internet Platform?

    One business looking to disrupt the current internet landscape now is Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). Let's see if this kid-friendly gaming service can build itself into the next great internet giant and become one of the best-performing stocks of this decade. What is Roblox?

  • FBI says N. Korea-related hacker groups behind U.S. crypto firm heist

    A portion of the stolen ethereum was subsequently sent to several virtual asset providers and converted to bitcoin, the FBI said. The FBI said North Korea's theft and laundering of virtual currency is used to support its ballistic missile and Weapons of Mass Destruction programs. In June last year, California-based Harmony said that a heist had hit its Horizon bridge, which was the underlying software used by digital tokens such as bitcoin and ether for transferring crypto between different blockchains.

  • Amazon's Cloud Division Earmarks $35B Towards Virginia

    Amazon.Com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud services unit shared plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment would create 1,000 jobs, Reuters reports. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS would establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia. Also Read: Amazon, Google Analyst Reduces FY23 Revenue Growth Forecasts As Sales Channel Indicators Point Towards Challenged Cloud Outlook In 2021, AWS

  • Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Monday announced a further multibillion dollar investment in OpenAI, deepening ties with the startup behind the chatbot sensation ChatGPT and setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's Google. Recently touting a revolution in artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft is building on a bet it made on OpenAI nearly four years ago, when it dedicated $1 billion for the startup co-founded by Elon Musk and investor Sam Altman. Microsoft in a blog post has now announced "the third phase" of its partnership "through a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment" including additional supercomputer development and cloud-computing support for OpenAI.

  • GenoKishi Land has sold out

    GensoKishi is pleased to announce that all 500 parcels of LAND that were on sale at the GensoKishi Marketplace have been sold out!

  • German cartel office initiates proceedings against PayPal

    Germany's cartel office regulator said on Monday it had initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Europe over the possibility that it hindered competition. The subject of the proceedings was PayPal's rules for extra charges and the presentation of PayPal in the terms of use for Germany, the watchdog said. PayPal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • Euro Leads Broad Gains Against Dollar as Traders Mull Fed Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar is eyeing a fresh low for the year as soft economic data and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest the central bank may be on the verge of slowing the pace of its rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing

  • Tech Stocks Take Driver’s Seat in Earnings Run-Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech stocks led gains on Wall Street, with the most-influential segment of the US equity market about to kick off earnings in a test of the S&P 500’s 12% surge from its October low.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Europe Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsGian

  • Ritchie Bros., IAA agree to revised buyout terms, which lowers per-share value of bid

    Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) (CA:RBA) and IAA Inc. (IAA) have agreed to revise the terms of their merger, with the overall value of Ritchie Bros.’s cash-and-stock bid falling to the equivalent of $44.40, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal, from an original per-share bid of from $46.88. IAA shares gained 4.9% in premarket trading and Ritchie Bros. shares advanced 1.8%. The cash portion of the bid for the Illinois-based fellow auction services company was raised to $12.80 per share from $10.00 a share, while the equity portion was lowered to 0.5252 of Ritchie Bros. shares from 0.5804, the WSJ report said.

  • Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Umpqua (UMPQ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.54% and 2.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance - Bloomberg News

    The lawsuit would be the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the tech giant acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.

  • Sumo Logic stock surges more than 30% on reported buyout interest

    MARKET PULSE Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) stock soared Monday on a report that the data-analytics software company has been approached by private equity firms expressing interest in a possible buyout. Sumo Logic shares surged more than 30% to an intraday high of $10.

  • Defense firms set to post higher sales, McCarthy's election clouds outlook

    Defense companies are expected to post higher fourth-quarter sales, according to analysts, bolstered by easing supply chain bottlenecks and increased defense outlays as the Pentagon and its allies step up spending to aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia. However, Republican Kevin McCarthy's election as the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and his promise to curb spending have clouded the near-term outlook for weapon makers, analysts have said. A slew of analysts has cut price targets on defense contractors since the beginning of the year, with some flagging a risk to defense outlay after House Republicans won a thin majority in the mid-term elections.

  • Chevron (CVX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Chevron (CVX) closed at $180.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day.

  • Tax Season Is Here: 6 Big Changes, and How to Get Your Refund Faster

    Today is the first day filers can submit 2022 tax returns and the deadline is April 18 this year. Customer support should be better due to the hiring of more than 5,000 new telephone operators and the addition of more in-person staff. One of the scheduled changes for tax year 2022 has been delayed: Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App don’t need to send users and the IRS a report of transactions received above $600 until next year.

  • Hess' FCF Growth & Resource Potential Trigger 9% Price Target Boost By This Analyst

    Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Hess Corp (NYSE: HES) and raised the price target from $160 to $175. The analyst said Hess offers leading Free Cash Flow (FCF) growth in the industry, with FCF anticipated to grow 6x from 2023 to 2030 at strip pricing, thanks in large part to the incredible resource in Guyana. Payara will be the next inflection point, playing a large role in the more than 2x growth in FCF from 2023 to 2024. Payara development is

  • Investors Watch Bukele’s Twitter as El Salvador Bond Matures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bitcoin-touting government of El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele is poised to deliver on a $604 million bond maturing this week, marking a turn of events that leaves investors in distressed emerging-market debt with only one more big maturity to worry about this year.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Europe Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abru

  • EMEA Earnings Week Ahead: Budget Airlines, Clothiers in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Earnings season in Europe is picking up pace, as semiconductor suppliers and industrials join consumer-facing companies reporting quarterly results in the coming days.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate Revers

  • Can Banks Issue Stablecoins?

    There is no law that bans U.S. banks from issuing paper or digital private banknotes, American Institute for Economic Research economist Thomas Hogan argues.

  • Netflix shares have doubled since May, but one analyst says still 'too early to buy'

    Bullish on Netflix? Here's why one analyst says it's still 'too early to buy' he high-flying stock.