Key Japan Yield Falls to August Low as BOJ Keeps Market Guessing

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s 10-year government bond yield fell to the lowest level since August after the central bank kept investors in the dark on when it may shift policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark yield tumbled as much as seven basis points to 0.565%, after the Bank of Japan left its monetary policy setting unchanged on Tuesday and provided no forward guidance on whether it might scrap the world’s last negative interest rate regime next year.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda didn’t rule out policy normalization at any of the gatherings in coming months, while insisting he first needs to see more evidence that the BOJ will achieve its price stability target. Japanese shares rose and the yen was little changed after weakening as much as 1.5% on Tuesday as the BOJ neglected to provide speculators any concrete hints of a January move.

“It’s sure the BOJ is moving toward normalization but the issue is when,” said Keisuke Tsuruta, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. “In addition to the buying back of bonds on Tuesday’s no-change decision, there probably is additional buying on the receding view that there will be a policy shift in January.”

In a sign there’s still demand even for longer Japanese bonds despite expectations the BOJ is set to normalize its monetary policy, the country’s trust banks bought a record amount of super-long bonds in November, according to data from the Japan Securities Dealers Association on Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.