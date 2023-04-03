U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

Key Payments Trends to Focus on for 2023: Mobile Payments, Super Apps, Social Commerce, Technology, Blockchain, and Macroeconomic Conditions

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Six Key Payments Trends for 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores six of the most important trends in the payments market in 2023: mobile payments, super apps, social commerce, technology, blockchain, and macroeconomic conditions.

The payments industry is continuing its march towards further digitization in preparation for a cashless economy. As more payments are completed digitally, consumers have more options.

This requires payment companies and merchants to adopt multiple payment solutions to ensure they can remain competitive and meet their consumers' needs. Emerging payment trends such as 'super apps', SoftPOS, and cloud technology will further accelerate the digitization of the industry.

Incumbent companies are entering these new, innovative areas by either developing their own solutions or acquiring fintechs. But startups and companies with limited funding will be faced with funding issues due to the macroeconomic conditions.

Scope

  • The payments industry is moving towards digitization with trends such as super apps and SoftPOS, which eliminates the need for card readers.

  • Social media platforms are expanding and integrating new solutions such as ecommerce and payment options, tying into the super app concept.

  • Startups may face funding issues due to macroeconomic conditions, creating opportunities for stable incumbent companies to acquire them at low valuations.

Reasons to Buy

  • Identify the factors driving growth of the wider payments landscape including super apps, mobile payments, and blockchain.

  • Establish a greater understanding of these factors through our proprietary data and extensive research.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Mobile Payments

  • Super Apps

  • Social Commerce

  • Technology: Open Banking

  • Technology: Cloud Technology

  • Blockchain: Adoption by Incumbent Companies

  • Blockchain: Central Bank Digital Currency

  • Macroeconomic Conditions

  • About the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • SoftPos.eu

  • PayPal

  • Apple

  • Alipay

  • WeChat

  • Grab

  • Revolut

  • Klarna

  • Meta

  • Instagram

  • Snapchat

  • TikTok

  • GoCardless

  • Plaid

  • Tink

  • Mastercard

  • Visa

  • J.P. Morgan

  • Citibank

  • Wells Fargo

  • Morgan Stanley

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n68jhe

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


