U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,882.75
    -40.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,153.00
    -287.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,787.75
    -147.75 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.60
    -16.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.81
    -0.78 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.32
    -0.23 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.11
    +6.01 (+23.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2399
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8580
    -0.4390 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,164.84
    -649.44 (-2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    649.62
    -21.05 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,286.71
    -151.38 (-2.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

KEY SEARCH JOINS BEST-IN-CLASS EXECUTIVE SEARCH ASSOCIATION AESC

·2 min read

BASEL, Switzerland, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Search Executive Search has become a member of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC)

(PRNewsfoto/Key Search GmbH)
(PRNewsfoto/Key Search GmbH)

Key Search proudly joins the AESC, which has set the quality standard for the executive search and leadership consulting profession for decades. With an unmatched worldwide presence in over 70 countries, the AESC has certified Key Search as a Member that is sharing the association's deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting.

As an AESC Member, Key Search applies the association's statement that "for the benefit of clients, candidates and the executive search profession, AESC members choose to exceed both industry norms and client expectations" to every executive search assignment.

When working with the Switzerland-based boutique executive search firm, clients from fast-growth startups and organizations across Europe can expect the industry's highest quality standards.

Delivering a range of solutions in C-suite and executive search, Key Search uses the most progressive, digital tools available in leadership recruitment today. The executive search firm's highly adaptive, digital approach is ready for the future of executive search and its emerging trends, making it a perfect match for their innovative clients. A growing team of experienced executive recruiters at Key Search are committed to the AESC's highest quality standards and Code of Professional Practice, while exclusive in-house insight tools provide clients the most transparent, tech-enabled, and secure executive search process available today.

In addition to becoming an AESC Member, Key Search has joined the AESC's career service tool BlueSteps. It is designed to enable executives and professionals heavily invested in their careers to plan and manage their long-term career. Planning the next step in your career and finding a suitable position is often dependent on the individual's professional network and visibility to headhunters. BlueSteps enables candidates to place their profile and resume in its database, offering AESC Members like Key Search an exclusive and valuable recruiting tool.

Becoming a member of AESC's BlueSteps allows boutique executive search firm Key Search access to highly qualified candidates for their clients' executive roles. "Great leaders don't apply, they get found", Key Search founder Franziska Palumbo-Seidel notes. To help leaders take the next step in their career and to hire the right candidate for their fast-growth clients, Key Search is now a Member of AESC and BlueSteps.

Contact:  
Barbara Ortins
+41 76 607 4108
barbara@keysearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821176/Key_Search_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-search-joins-best-in-class-executive-search-association-aesc-301550505.html

SOURCE Key Search GmbH

Recommended Stories

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

    The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

  • Pensioners warned not to splurge retirement funds on cruises and hotels

    Pensioners between the ages of 67 and 75 with above average earnings spent £430 per person on holidays.

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsyl

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • Sky-High US Gasoline Prices to Lure More Imports From Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- The worsening gasoline crunch looks set to buoy Asian refiners -- particularly those in India -- as sky-high US prices encourage more exports.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceUS pump prices have now ri

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • Tencent’s Earnings Are a Bad Omen for Chinese Tech

    China’s most valuable internet company is contending with a toxic mix of slowing consumption and regulatory overhang at home, and the same forces punishing other tech firms abroad.

  • Europe’s Energy Goal Is Now Clear. The Path Forward Is Not.

    The halt of Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland has added to a sense of urgency in Brussels and Berlin.

  • Oil Falls as Equities Sink and China Imposes More Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell to the lowest in nearly a week amid a broader market selloff while additional coronavirus outbreaks in China dampened crude’s demand outlook. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceWest Texas Interm

  • It took returning to the office to realize how working from home changed me

    I expected a lot of things going back to the office for the first time since the pandemic, but I didn't expect how I'd changed.

  • Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG) Price Target To CA$19.66

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Voyager Digital Ltd. ( TSE:VOYG ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • There’s a New Media Mogul Tearing Up Hollywood: ‘Zas Is Not Particularly Patient’

    CEO David Zaslav has quickly put his stamp on Warner Bros. Discovery, weighing in on content, forcing out executives and cutting costly projects like CNN+ while schmoozing top Hollywood talent.