U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.66
    -89.45 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,319.33
    -550.04 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,557.07
    -412.90 (-2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.19
    -43.81 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.93
    -0.52 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.80
    -15.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0380 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    -0.0172 (-1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4790
    +0.5010 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,187.74
    -1,974.52 (-4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.25
    -40.89 (-3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Key step toward digitalization: HeidelbergCement partners with leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo and invests in Command Alkon to build the digital ecosystem for the Heavy Building Materials industry

·6 min read

- HeidelbergCement announces minority investment in Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials

- Leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo will retain the majority ownership of Command Alkon with plans to further accelerate its growth

- Combining Command Alkon's strong and innovative product offerings, Thoma Bravo's extensive software and operational expertise, and HeidelbergCement's deep domain knowledge and global footprint expected to drive digital advancement for the Heavy Building Materials industry

- Investment and partnership to benefit all Command Alkon customers by accelerating the company's ability to scale its best-in-class, cloud-based solutions across the heavy building supply chain

HEIDELBERG, Germany, BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeidelbergCement, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, and Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials, announced today that as part of a new partnership with Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, HeidelbergCement has signed an agreement to make a minority investment to acquire 45% in Command Alkon. Thoma Bravo will retain the majority ownership of Command Alkon.

Since acquiring Command Alkon in 2020, Thoma Bravo has helped guide the company to expand its solutions portfolio as well as modernized and centralized its systems and organizational structure to enhance the customer experience. As a group, Thoma Bravo, HeidelbergCement and Command Alkon expect to continue to accelerate Command Alkon's strategy to deliver best-in-class, cloud-based solutions to better serve its customers. The addition of HeidelbergCement's global reach and product adoption will further enable Command Alkon to scale its solutions and drive growth.

HeidelbergCement and Command Alkon believe through each company's efforts, as well as continued collaboration with stakeholders globally, they can help advance digital transformation within the heavy building materials supply chain sector, including more transparent industry standards for seamless connectivity, improved solutions to customers' everyday pain points (e.g., digital ticketing or Telematics), a generally increased pace in innovation, and an acceleration to customers' sustainability efforts. HeidelbergCement will continue to autonomously own and develop HConnect, its proprietary digital product suite with more than 18,000 customers.

"As part of our strategy "Beyond 2020", our clear goal is to become the first industrial tech company in our sector," said Dr. Dominik von Achten, Chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. "We have made significant progress in our independently developed HConnect digital customer experience since its development in 2018. The investment in Command Alkon and the partnership with Thoma Bravo now allows us to monetize the hidden potential of our assets and translate it into a new growth path for HeidelbergCement. Together, we will build the digital ecosystem of the future for the Heavy Building Materials industry."

"This partnership is a unique opportunity to accelerate digital change across the heavy building materials supply chain," said Phil Ramsey, CEO at Command Alkon. "HeidelbergCement is a leading industry player, and their investment is a validation of our strategy, solutions and the outstanding customer experience we offer. This transaction will better position Command Alkon to enhance our support to all customers, expand our geographic footprint and execute our transition to the cloud. We look forward to continuing to benefit from our partnership with HeidelbergCement and Thoma Bravo as we continue to provide automation and business process technologies that deliver value to our customers and stakeholders across the construction industry."

"We are so excited to partner with HeidelbergCement, who is the clear industry leader in terms of digital transformation, to further support Command Alkon's growth strategy and transform the heavy building materials industry," said A.J. Rohde, a Senior Partner at Thoma Bravo. "This is our most significant partnership with a global industrial company, and one that we believe will have a lasting positive impact on the sustainability and ease of doing business within the heavy building material sector. The goal when we acquired Command Alkon was to modernize the company's platform, build a digital ecosystem from production to consumption, and expand its global footprint. This investment and industry-changing partnership from HeidelbergCement will help accelerate all of those initiatives even faster for the benefit of all Command Alkon customers."

Command Alkon has the largest installed software base in the heavy building materials supply chain sector with more than 2,500 customers globally. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes software and technology for plant and site automation, materials ordering and scheduling, inventory and mix management, trucking logistics and fleet optimization, office and field operations, reporting, and analytics. More than 1,000 companies use Command Alkon's CONNEX platform connecting all participants across the heavy building materials supply chain – suppliers, haulers, and buyers — to empower sharing of data and digital workflows across all parties at cloud scale and make it simpler and easier for customers to do business, improve stakeholder efficiencies, and encourage greater sustainability.

The purchase agreement is subject to customary regulatory approvals, which are expected to be obtained by the end of 2021.

About HeidelbergCement
HeidelbergCement is one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions, with leading market positions in aggregates, cement, and ready-mixed concrete. Around 53,000 employees at more than 3,000 locations in over 50 countries deliver long-term financial performance through operational excellence and openness for change. At the center of actions lies the responsibility for the environment. As forerunner on the path to carbon neutrality, HeidelbergCement crafts material solutions for the future. For more information, visit www.heidelbergcement.com.

About Command Alkon
Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

About Thoma Bravo
Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $83 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired more than 325 companies representing over $100 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

Contacts:

HeidelbergCement

Christoph Beumelburg
Group Spokesman, Director Group
Communication & Investor Relations
+49 (0) 6221 481 13249
info@heidelbergcement.com

Command Alkon

Karli Langer
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
klangner@commandalkon.com

Dan Moore / Tim Ragones
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

Thoma Bravo

Megan Frank
Thoma Bravo Communications
(212) 731-4778
mfrank@thomabravo.com

or

Joe Berg
Finsbury Glover Hering
(203) 984-2771
joe.berg@fgh.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-step-toward-digitalization-heidelbergcement-partners-with-leading-software-investment-firm-thoma-bravo-and-invests-in-command-alkon-to-build-the-digital-ecosystem-for-the-heavy-building-materials-industry-301386988.html

SOURCE Command Alkon Incorporated, HeidelbergCement

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday -- and sure, most stocks on the stock market are down today. As Game Rant reports, "While graphics cards have become near impossible to acquire during the pandemic" (depriving Nvidia of revenue and profits it might otherwise have earned were it able to satisfy all the demand that is out there), its rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) "has largely kept its cutting-edge CPUs in supply." If that's the case, and if it's a trend that continues, then there would appear to be a chance that Intel will gain back market share that it might have lost to Nvidia during the pandemic.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Trading Lower Today

    The bank has been dealing with some regulatory setbacks, as well as a lower analyst rating this morning.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Will Moderna Stock Reach $500?

    Some people might have thought Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock market gains were over when the company pocketed an Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in December. After all, the stock advanced 434% in 2020.

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Ignore GameStop: Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    The COVID-19 pandemic shifted much of retail activity to online marketplaces, much to the chagrin of traditional brick-and-mortar stores like GameStop. Shares of GameStop have soared more than 1,900% in the past year. There remains a long road ahead before GameStop can recover from its woes.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking on Tuesday

    After bounding higher to start the week yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed in the other direction today. Instead, shareholders are likely responding to the stock's rise yesterday and to news related to another company dealing in hydrogen production, Cummins (NYSE: CMI). The other likely catalyst for the stock's decline is the news that Cummins has received a $5 million award from the Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Here's Why We Think Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • Stocks Slump Amid Senate Hearing as Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock-market selloff deepened on Tuesday as bond yields surged and traders watched a Senate hearing with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.Powell cited the importance of raising the debt limit to avert defaults on U.S. obligations, while Yellen warned that “catastrophic” results would follow a failure to address the situation -- including a “financial crisis” and recession. Senator Elizabeth Warren, pressing Powell on his record on financi

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • New Investor? 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Whether you're a new investor or a seasoned professional, there is only one reason to buy individual growth stocks: You want to beat the market. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar healthcare industry. More importantly, Teladoc leans on a provider network of over 50,000 clinicians, with expertise in over 450 sub-specialties, making it the most comprehensive telehealth solution available.

  • Ford’s $11.4 billion investment in EV production

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the news of Ford and SK innovation’s plans to invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly and battery plant in the U.S. and what this investment could mean for the EV industry race moving forward.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses, Nasdaq sinks as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields.