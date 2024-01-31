Key Takeaways From Fed Decision to Hold Rates at 22-Year High

Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday:

Federal Open Market Committee votes unanimously to leave benchmark rate unchanged -- as expected -- in target range of 5.25%-5.5% for fourth straight meeting while making significant changes to statement, including a new reference to considering “any adjustments” to the benchmark rate, stepping away from its previous bias toward a potential hike

Policymakers signal they're not yet ready to cut interest rates as soon as the next meeting in March, saying that a move likely won't be appropriate until they gain more confidence that “inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%”

Fed maintains its pace of quantitative tightening, with a maximum of $60 billion of Treasuries and $35 billion of mortgage-backed securities rolling off the balance sheet each month; statement doesn't give any hint of change to the program

In wake of fourth-quarter gross domestic product rising more than forecast, Fed characterizes economic growth as “solid” and says job gains “remain strong”; FOMC repeats that inflation has eased over the past year but remained elevated