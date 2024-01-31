Key Takeaways From Fed Decision to Hold Rates at 22-Year High
Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday:
Federal Open Market Committee votes unanimously to leave benchmark rate unchanged -- as expected -- in target range of 5.25%-5.5% for fourth straight meeting while making significant changes to statement, including a new reference to considering “any adjustments” to the benchmark rate, stepping away from its previous bias toward a potential hike
Policymakers signal they're not yet ready to cut interest rates as soon as the next meeting in March, saying that a move likely won't be appropriate until they gain more confidence that “inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%”
Fed maintains its pace of quantitative tightening, with a maximum of $60 billion of Treasuries and $35 billion of mortgage-backed securities rolling off the balance sheet each month; statement doesn't give any hint of change to the program
In wake of fourth-quarter gross domestic product rising more than forecast, Fed characterizes economic growth as “solid” and says job gains “remain strong”; FOMC repeats that inflation has eased over the past year but remained elevated
Fed omits language that had been included in statement in some form since March 2023, calling the banking system “sound and resilient” and warning that tighter credit conditions were likely to weigh on the economy
