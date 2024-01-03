Key Takeaways From Minutes of Fed’s December Rate Meeting
(Bloomberg) -- Here are key takeaways from minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 12-13 meeting, released Wednesday:
No sign of imminent rate cuts: Policymakers say their projections imply reductions “would be appropriate by the end of 2024” and several suggest rates could stay at current level for longer than they currently anticipate
The benchmark rate was seen as likely at or near its peak, though officials note that further rate hikes remain possible if the economy warrants them
In addition, Fed officials stressed a “careful” approach to rate decisions and reaffirmed that policy should remain restrictive “for some time” until inflation was more sustainably moving toward central bank’s target
At the same time, officials acknowledge “clear progress” in 2023 toward Fed’s 2% inflation goal
Several Fed officials suggested that well before any decision to slow the balance-sheet reduction, the central bank should begin to discuss technical factors that would guide such an action
