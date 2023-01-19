U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

Key Trends Influencing Germany and Global Academic E-learning Market and Industries, Expected CAGR of 17.5% by 2027 - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global academic e-learning market size is estimated to increase by USD 147.89 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The emergence of HTML5 as the main programming language for content authoring is a key trend in the Germany and Global Academic E-Learning Market. For instance, in 2015, YouTube replaced Flash with Hypertext Markup Language 5 (HTML5). Content developers prefer HTML5 to Adobe Flash Player, with the rising penetration of smartphones and mobile learning. HMTL5 authoring tools enable e-learning service providers to adapt their courses to various screen sizes. HTML5 also offers offline storage that allows learners to download the e-learning course and access it without the Internet. Hence, the adoption of the HTML5 authoring tool by content developers will support market growth during the forecast period. - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Academic E-Learning Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Academic E-Learning Market 2023-2027

Global academic e-learning market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -

  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - The company offers academic e-learning services such as K-12 school education, tutoring services, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

  • Berlitz Corp. - The company offers academic e-learning for business and education sectors.

  • D2L Corp. - The company offers academic e-learning services for students and professionals both online and in person.

  • EF Education First Ltd. - The company offers academic e-learning for cultural exchange, academic achievements, and educational travels.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global academic e-learning market is fragmented, with the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer academic e-learning in the market are 51Talk English International Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EF Education First Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., LearnWorlds CY Ltd., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Sanako Oy, TAL Education Group, Teachable, Inc, Udemy Inc, VIPKID HK Ltd., and WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt Ltd and others.

International vendors are expanding their footprint globally. The competitive environment is expected to intensify during the forecast period owing to product and service extensions, M&A, and innovations in technology by global and regional vendors. With the rise in demand for academic e-learning, vendors will focus on providing e-learning courses with varying content. They will also focus on selling e-learning courses to university students, corporations, and individuals.

Global academic e-learning market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global academic e-learning market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and end-user (higher education and K12).

  • The on-premise segment by deployment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. End-to-end quality control and data security capabilities are driving the growth of the on-premises e-learning solutions segment. Servers that contain academic e-learning modules are owned and managed by the buyer's educational institution. As a result, the data is more secure when compared to a public cloud-based solution. In addition, servers containing e-learning modules are located within educational institutions, which enables easy access to e-learning modules.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global academic e-learning market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global academic e-learning market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The e-learning model is considered a learning process wherein students can use new technologies, which is increasing its adoption in the region. Moreover, companies are investing in new technologies. Therefore, students can learn using advanced technologies while exploring a virtual learning environment. Many universities in the region have launched online degree microlearning, and the adoption of m-learning will be the key trend in the region during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global academic e-learning market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The launch of new online degrees is driving the market growth. Academic institutions globally are launching online degrees, with the growing acceptance and enrollment of online courses. For instance, in June 2021, the University of the Arts London launched 30 new online and low-residency degrees. Similarly, in February 2022, the University of Sydney partnered with 2U to offer four online postgraduate degrees. Thus, the growing enrollment of online courses is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - High development cost associated with e-learning courses is challenging the market growth. The development and design costs of academic e-learning courses include consultation with SMEs on content creation, designing lecture and visual content, and development of practical assessments. Academic e-learning courses should be updated on a regular basis to keep up with the latest trends. Moreover, developing academic e-learning courses for different target learners is also expensive. Therefore, the high cost associated with e-learning is expected to slow down the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this academic e-learning market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the academic e-learning market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the academic e-learning market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the academic e-learning market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of academic e-learning market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Academic E-Learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

161

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 147.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

16.99

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

51Talk English International Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EF Education First Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., LearnWorlds CY Ltd., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Sanako Oy, TAL Education Group, Teachable, Inc, Udemy Inc, VIPKID HK Ltd., and WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global academic e-learning market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 K12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

  • 12.4 Berlitz Corp.

  • 12.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

  • 12.6 D2L Corp.

  • 12.7 EF Education First Ltd.

  • 12.8 Instructure Holdings Inc.

  • 12.9 MPS Ltd.

  • 12.10 NIIT Ltd

  • 12.11 Pearson Plc

  • 12.12 Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • 12.13 SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

  • 12.14 TAL Education Group

  • 12.15 Udemy Inc

  • 12.16 VIPKID HK Ltd.

  • 12.17 WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt ltd

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-trends-influencing-germany-and-global-academic-e-learning-market-and-industries-expected-cagr-of-17-5-by-2027---technavio-301723324.html

SOURCE Technavio

