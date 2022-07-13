U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,815.72
    -3.08 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,869.81
    -111.52 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,286.36
    +21.63 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.95
    +3.77 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.50
    +0.66 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.20
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.29 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0066
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9120
    -0.0460 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1905
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3000
    +0.4780 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,825.69
    +52.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.24
    +7.99 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Key Trends and Opportunities in the Global Castor Oil Market 2022-2026: Increasing Consumption of Bioplastics, Rapid Adoption in Food Industry and Surging Demand for Lubricants

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Castor Oil Market (by Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global castor oil market is forecasted to reach US$1.54 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 4.33%, during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Factors such as growing population, mounting utilization in biodiesel feedstock, rising inclination towards organic and plant-based cosmetic products, accelerating use in pharmaceuticals industry, escalating application of castor oil in various end-use industries and rising awareness about numerous advantages of castor oil as well as its derivatives are likely to drive the market growth. However, the market growth would be challenged by geographically limited production of castor seeds, labor intensive harvesting process of castor crop and unstable prices of castor oil. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like increasing consumption of bioplastics, rapid adoption of castor oil in food industry and surging demand for lubricants.

The global castor oil market can be segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into hydrogenated castor oil, cold pressed castor oil, Jamaican black castor oil, dehydrated castor oil and others. Whereas, the global castor oil market is categorized into cosmetics & pharmaceuticals, lubricants, surface coatings, biodiesel, plastics & resins and others, based on the applications.

India is the largest exporter of castor oil, exporting mainly to the following countries: China, Netherlands, the U.S., France, Japan and other countries. China, on the other hand, is the largest importer of castor oil, globally, as castor oil is an essential bio-based raw material which makes it ideal for various industrial applications.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global castor oil market segmented on the basis of type, application, exports, imports and region with potential impact of COVID-19.

  • The major countries such as India, the U.S., China and Brazil have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Adani Wilmar Limited, Gokul Agro Resources Limited, Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, N K Industries Limited, Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical Co., Ltd., and R.P.K. Agrotech Exports Pvt. Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Physical Properties of Castor Oil
1.3 Production Process of Castor Oil
1.4 End Use Industries of Castor Oil
1.5 Health Benefits of Castor Oil
1.6 Applications of Castor Oil and its Derivatives
1.7 Potential Risks of Castor Oil

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Decline in Production
2.2 Fall in International Trade
2.3 Impact on Indian Castor Oil Market

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Castor Oil Market by Value
3.2 Global Castor Oil Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Castor Oil Market by Type
3.4 Global Castor Oil Market by Application
3.5 Global Castor Oil Market Volume
3.6 Global Castor Oil Market Volume Forecast
3.7 Global Castor Oil Exports by Country
3.8 Global Castor Oil Imports by Country

4. Country Market Analysis
4.1 India
4.2 The U.S.
4.3 China
4.4 Brazil

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Population
5.1.2 Mounting Utilization in Biodiesel Feedstock
5.1.3 Rising Inclination towards Organic and Plant-Based Cosmetic Products
5.1.4 Accelerating Use in Pharmaceutical Industry
5.1.5 Escalating Application in Various End-Use Industries
5.1.6 Rising Awareness about Castor oil and Its Derivatives
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Bioplastics
5.2.2 Rapid Adoption in Food Industry
5.2.3 Surging Demand for Lubricants
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Geographically Limited Production of Castor Seeds
5.3.2 Labor Intensive Harvesting Process
5.3.3 Unstable Prices of Castor Oil

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players
6.2 India Market
6.2.1 India Castor Oil Market Volume Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

  • Adani Wilmar

  • Gokul Agro Resources

  • Jayant Agro-Organics

  • N K Industries

  • Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical

  • R.P.K. Agrotech Exports Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cgjyw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-trends-and-opportunities-in-the-global-castor-oil-market-2022-2026-increasing-consumption-of-bioplastics-rapid-adoption-in-food-industry-and-surging-demand-for-lubricants-301585746.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Ironsource stock jumps after Unity announces merger

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Unity’s $4.4 billion acquisition of ironSource.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • Google CEO Sends Worrying Warning About the Economy

    Alphabet ( ), the parent company of Google, seems to prove them right. Indeed, Sundar Pichai, the CEO, has just warned employees that the company will probably not be spared from a potential recession. The internet giant and its subsidiary Youtube, for example, could be affected by a reduction in the advertising and marketing budgets of companies seeking to reduce their costs to cope with the drop in consumer and household spending.

  • Walmart signs agreement to buy 4,500 electric delivery vehicles

    Walmart has signed a definitive agreement to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said. The first Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDV) are expected to deploy in 2023, although test deliveries to refine and finalize the vehicles’ configuration will happen in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in the coming weeks, Walmart said.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been dropping this week, even starting today's session down another 3%. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, Nio stock was up 2.9% today. Two things that have been weighing on Nio shares this week have been new COVID-19 restrictions in several places in China and the company's update on its response to a recent short-seller report.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Delta Air Lines misses on earnings but posts profit in Q2

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Delta.

  • Explainer-Can Elon Musk defy a court if ordered to buy Twitter?

    Twitter Inc has sued Elon Musk to force him to go through with the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. What happens if Twitter succeeds and the world's richest man, who regularly taunts securities regulators, refuses to comply with the court order? CAN A COURT ORDER MUSK TO BUY TWITTER?

  • Unity Software plans $4.4B acquisition, with Sequoia, Silver Lake pledging to invest $1B

    San Francisco-based Unity's stock, which has lost more than two-thirds of its value in the past 12 months, dropped by more than 13% early Wednesday on news of the planned M&A deal.

  • Twitter Lawyers Say They Can Prevail Over Musk in Just Four Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire Elon Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate Pat

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • Google, Meta, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Tech companies continue to hit the breaks on hiring against the backdrop of a declining stock market and recession fears.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks struggle for direction after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday as investors mulled hotter-than-expected inflation data for June.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

    'King of Bonds' Gross advises investors to buy certain assets amid current market desperation.