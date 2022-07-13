Key Trends and Opportunities in the Global Castor Oil Market 2022-2026: Increasing Consumption of Bioplastics, Rapid Adoption in Food Industry and Surging Demand for Lubricants

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Castor Oil Market (by Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global castor oil market is forecasted to reach US$1.54 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 4.33%, during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Factors such as growing population, mounting utilization in biodiesel feedstock, rising inclination towards organic and plant-based cosmetic products, accelerating use in pharmaceuticals industry, escalating application of castor oil in various end-use industries and rising awareness about numerous advantages of castor oil as well as its derivatives are likely to drive the market growth. However, the market growth would be challenged by geographically limited production of castor seeds, labor intensive harvesting process of castor crop and unstable prices of castor oil. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like increasing consumption of bioplastics, rapid adoption of castor oil in food industry and surging demand for lubricants.

The global castor oil market can be segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into hydrogenated castor oil, cold pressed castor oil, Jamaican black castor oil, dehydrated castor oil and others. Whereas, the global castor oil market is categorized into cosmetics & pharmaceuticals, lubricants, surface coatings, biodiesel, plastics & resins and others, based on the applications.

India is the largest exporter of castor oil, exporting mainly to the following countries: China, Netherlands, the U.S., France, Japan and other countries. China, on the other hand, is the largest importer of castor oil, globally, as castor oil is an essential bio-based raw material which makes it ideal for various industrial applications.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global castor oil market segmented on the basis of type, application, exports, imports and region with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major countries such as India, the U.S., China and Brazil have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Adani Wilmar Limited, Gokul Agro Resources Limited, Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, N K Industries Limited, Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical Co., Ltd., and R.P.K. Agrotech Exports Pvt. Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Physical Properties of Castor Oil

1.3 Production Process of Castor Oil

1.4 End Use Industries of Castor Oil

1.5 Health Benefits of Castor Oil

1.6 Applications of Castor Oil and its Derivatives

1.7 Potential Risks of Castor Oil



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Production

2.2 Fall in International Trade

2.3 Impact on Indian Castor Oil Market



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Castor Oil Market by Value

3.2 Global Castor Oil Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Castor Oil Market by Type

3.4 Global Castor Oil Market by Application

3.5 Global Castor Oil Market Volume

3.6 Global Castor Oil Market Volume Forecast

3.7 Global Castor Oil Exports by Country

3.8 Global Castor Oil Imports by Country



4. Country Market Analysis

4.1 India

4.2 The U.S.

4.3 China

4.4 Brazil



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Mounting Utilization in Biodiesel Feedstock

5.1.3 Rising Inclination towards Organic and Plant-Based Cosmetic Products

5.1.4 Accelerating Use in Pharmaceutical Industry

5.1.5 Escalating Application in Various End-Use Industries

5.1.6 Rising Awareness about Castor oil and Its Derivatives

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Bioplastics

5.2.2 Rapid Adoption in Food Industry

5.2.3 Surging Demand for Lubricants

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Geographically Limited Production of Castor Seeds

5.3.2 Labor Intensive Harvesting Process

5.3.3 Unstable Prices of Castor Oil



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.2 India Market

6.2.1 India Castor Oil Market Volume Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

Adani Wilmar

Gokul Agro Resources

Jayant Agro-Organics

N K Industries

Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical

R.P.K. Agrotech Exports Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cgjyw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-trends-and-opportunities-in-the-global-castor-oil-market-2022-2026-increasing-consumption-of-bioplastics-rapid-adoption-in-food-industry-and-surging-demand-for-lubricants-301585746.html

SOURCE Research and Markets