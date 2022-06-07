U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

Key Trends and Opportunities in the Global Sensors Market 2022: Io-Link, Remote Configuration & Monitoring, Miniaturization, Sensor Fusion and Reduced Wiring

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Sensors have become indispensable in many industries because they provide vital information about temperature, position, chemistry, pressure, force and load, and flow and level, which can affect products, processes and systems. As technological advances in electronic control systems increase sensor efficiency, users are calling for advances in sensor accuracy, reliability, response time, robustness, miniaturization and communication capability. In order to keep track of parameters, smartphones consist of sensors such as accelerometers and gyroscopes, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and temperature sensor, and provide a centralized system for automated monitoring.

Market demand for sensors will be fueled by increases in motor vehicle and machinery production, growth in the shipment of process equipment, government regulations (e.g., requiring all new light vehicles to be equipped with electronic stability control and tire pressure monitoring systems) and growth in process manufacturers' shipments. Development of new applications for technologies such as microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), optoelectronics and photo-electronics will help to expand the sensor market. The maturity of many sensor markets and improved fabrication techniques have led to increased sensing abilities at lower costs, and this will also help to increase market growth.

Implantable sensors, self-powered sensors (e.g., sensors that convert body movement to mechanical energy and muscle stretching into electricity), biosensors, MEMS and nanosensors are expected to revolutionize the healthcare industry in the next decade. There has been considerable demand for many different types of sensors for medical applications, as there are numerous applications for sensors in the medical field for detecting and measuring physical, mechanical, chemical and electromagnetic parameters. Different parameters must be monitored, so several sensor types are used in medical applications. From the simplest (monitoring body temperature) to the most complex (MEG/MCG systems) applications, pressure, temperature, flow, encoder, SQUID, accelerometer, image and biosensors sensors are used. Biosensors generated the bulk of the total revenues.

Moreover, sensors will be used in most cars as they decrease in price and increase in integration. Users will start accepting them as standard car parts, and automotive companies can integrate more intelligence into them until they achieve the goal of an autonomous car. A modern automobile can perform many driver-assistance tasks, such as avoiding and preventing accidents and reducing the severity of accidents. The vehicles have passive safety systems, such as airbags and seat belts; active safety systems, such as electronic stability control, adaptive suspension, and yaw and roll control; and driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane-departure warning, drowsy-driver alert and parking assistance.

The report provides an overview of the global market for sensor technologies and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, from 2021 to 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application and geography. The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. This report explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the sensors market, concluding with an analysis of the vendor landscape and including detailed profiles of major players in the global sensor market.

The Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of CAGRs through 2026

  • Evaluation and forecast the global sensors market size in dollar value terms, projected growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, application, end use industry, and region

  • Latest information on major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and other significant factors affecting the sensors applications market growth

  • Understand the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecasting the market into various segments

  • Insight into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sensors industry

  • Review of patents and new developments in the sensors industry, and number of U.S patent grants for innovations in sensor technologies across each major category

  • Details of recent industry strategies such as key M&A deals, agreements, collaborations and joint ventures within sensors industry

  • Competitive landscape of the key industry participants operating within the global sensors market, and their company share analysis

  • Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Accel AB, ams AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Endress+Hauser, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Honeywell Sensing and Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors, Omron Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments Inc


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Current Trends in Market

  • Io-Link: the Intelligent Communication Technology

  • Data Storage

  • Remote Configuration & Monitoring

  • Diagnostic Capabilities

  • Reduced Wiring

  • Industry 4.0

  • Miniaturization

  • Sensors Will Be Self-Learning

  • Sensor Fusion

  • Shortage of Semiconductor Chips Across Industries

Chapter 4 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 5 IoT Sensor Market

Chapter 6 Image Sensor Market

Chapter 7 Biosensor Market

Chapter 8 Chemical Sensor Market

Chapter 9 Fingerprint Sensor Market

Chapter 10 Radar Sensor Market

Chapter 11 Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market

Chapter 12 Position Sensor Market

Chapter 13 Pressure Sensor Market

Chapter 14 Temperature Sensor Market

Chapter 15 Flow Sensor Market

Chapter 16 Level Sensor Market

Chapter 17 Current Sensor Market

Chapter 18 Miscellaneous Sensor Market

Chapter 19 Market by End-Use Industry

Chapter 20 Market by Region

Chapter 21 Patent Review and New Developments

  • Patent Analysis

  • Technological Developments in Sensors

  • New Developments in Sensors and Sensor Technologies

Select Company Profiles

  • Ab Electronik GmbH

  • Accel Ab

  • Alpha Mos S.A.

  • Alps Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Ametek Inc.

  • Analog Devices Inc.

  • Applied Measurements

  • Autoliv Inc.

  • Autonics Corp.

  • Binsfeld Engineering Inc.

  • City Technology Ltd.

  • Cognex Corp.

  • Datalogic S.P.A.

  • Datum Electronics Ltd.

  • D&R Technology LLC

  • Delphi Automotive plc

  • Delphi Corp.

  • Denso Corp.

  • Detcon Inc.

  • Draeger Safety Inc.

  • Dust Networks Inc.

  • Figaro Engineering Inc.

  • Fingerprint Cards Ab

  • First Sensor AG

  • Hitachi Automotive Systems

  • Hitec Sensor Developments Inc.

  • Honeywell Sensing & Controls

  • Jewell Instruments LLC

  • Johnson Controls Inc.

  • Kavilco

  • Keihin Corp.

  • Meggitt Sensing Systems

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Neoptix Inc.

  • Next Biometrics Group Asa

  • Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd.

  • Nonin Medical

  • Nova Biomedical Corp.

  • Nova Metrix LLC

  • Novotechnik U.S. Inc.

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Ocean Optics Inc.

  • Omron Corp.

  • Oncque Corp.

  • Proximity Controls

  • Proxitron GmbH

  • Quanergy Systems Inc.

  • Rki Instruments Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Rosemount Inc.

  • Schrader International Inc.

  • Sensor Scientific Inc.

  • Sentek Ltd.

  • Sick AG

  • Silicon Microstructures Inc.

  • Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.

  • Smart Sensors and Transducers Ltd.

  • Standard Motor Products Europe

  • Standex Electronics Inc.

  • Stmicroelectronics

  • Stoneridge Inc.

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • Valeo Sa

  • Valeport Ltd.

  • Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.

  • Velodyne Lidar

  • Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

  • Vishay Precision Group

  • Visteon Corp.

  • Wabash Technologies

  • Xensor Corp.

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

  • Zephyr Technology Corp.

  • Zemic Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7138cf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

