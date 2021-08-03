Key Trends and Opportunities in the Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market to 2026

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for weight loss products and services should grow from $254.9 billion in 2021 to reach $377.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

This report studies the global market for weight loss products and services with 2020 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2021 to 2026, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantages, the competitive landscape among the key players in the weight loss products and services industry, and market dynamics. A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific microeconomic influences that were needed to analyze the future trends of this market. The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and available patents.

The report also analyzes the global market for weight loss products in terms of product category, sales channel and region. The product categories covered are conventional and organic. The sales channels covered are supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail pharmacies, and E-commerce. The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for weight loss products and services. It explains the main market drivers of the global market for weight loss products and services, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the market for weight loss products and services. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the weight loss products and services industry.

The Report Includes:

149 data tables and 18 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for weight loss products and services

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecast for the weight loss products and services market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, product, category, sales channel and geography

Assessment of environmental and regulatory considerations affecting weight loss products and services and their impact on products and markets

Discussion of current and new developments in weight loss products and services R&D, and reviews of important new technology areas

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East and Africa

Review of important factors in the marketing of weight loss products and services, including distribution channels, the impact of large food processors and end-user selection criteria

Market research data corresponding to obesity-related disease and statistics for fitness and exercising in the general population

Analysis of the number of patents and patent applications related to obesity and weight management, clinical trials on weight loss medications, and potential markets for future developments

Competitive landscape of the market for weight loss products and services, strategies adopted by the key market players and their company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone SA, Mead Johnson & Co., LLC and Nestle S.A.



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market by Type

Chapter 6 Global Weight Loss Products Market by Product Category

Chapter 7 Global Weight Loss Products Market by Sales Channel

Chapter 8 Global Market for Weight Loss Products and Services by Region

Chapter 9 North American Market for Weight Loss Products and Services

Chapter 10 European Market for Weight Loss Products and Services

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Market for Weight Loss Products and Services

Chapter 12 Middle East and African (MEA) Market for Weight Loss Products and Services

Chapter 13 South American Market for Weight Loss Products and Services

Chapter 14 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors

Chapter 15 International Regulations of Weight Loss Products and Services

Chapter 16 Patent Review

Chapter 17 Competitive Landscape: Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market

Chapter 18 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

A.G. Barr Plc

Attune Foods Inc.

BASF SE

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Beneo-Orafti S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cargill Inc.

Clif Bar Inc.

Country Life Llc

Cott Corp.

Danone S.A.

Dean Foods Co.

Dsm N.V.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Fresenius Kabi Ag

Glanbia Plc

Glaxosmithlkine

Gold's Gym International Inc.

Hain Celestial Group

Hammer Nutrition

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Jenny Craig Inc.

Johanna Foods Inc.

Kirkman Group Inc.

Laboratories Ea Pharma

Lallemand Inc.

La Fitness International Llc

Lonza

Mead Johnson & Co., Llc (Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc)

Medifast Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Myfitnesspal

Natren Inc.

Natural Organics Inc.

Nature's Way Products Llc

Nautilus Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Noom Inc.

Nordic Naturals

Novo Nordisk A/S

Nutrition And Sante

Nutrisystem Inc.

Ocean Nutrition Canada Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Pepsico Inc.

Perrigo Co., Plc

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Sabinsa Corp.

Schiff Nutrition International Inc.

Suntory Beverage And Food

The Coca-Cola Co.

Unilever Plc

VV Food & Beverage Co., Ltd.

WW International Inc.

