Key Tronic Corporation Announces First Quarter Reporting Date

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 after market close on November 2, 2021.

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on November 2, 2021. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 866-248-8441 or +1-323-289-6576 (Access Code: 4740716). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 4740716).

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

CONTACTS:

Brett Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
Key Tronic Corporation
(509) 927-5500

Michael Newman
Investor Relations
StreetConnect
(206) 729-3625


