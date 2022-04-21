U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,421.55
    -37.90 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,029.76
    -131.03 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,260.29
    -192.77 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.03
    -28.15 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.96
    +0.77 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.90
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.64 (-2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    +0.0810 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3029
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2150
    +0.2880 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,481.68
    +149.86 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.50
    -6.42 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Key Tronic Corporation Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Keytronic Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KTCC
    Watchlist
Keytronic Corporation
Keytronic Corporation

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 after market close on May 5, 2022.

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on May 5, 2022. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 888-220-8451 or +1-323-794-2588 (Access Code: 6479803). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 6479803).

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

CONTACTS:

Brett Larsen

Michael Newman

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Key Tronic Corporation

StreetConnect

(509) 927-5500

(206) 729-3625


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly plans to shut down CNN+

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita discusses reports that CNN+ is expected to shut down weeks after launching.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • PayPal stock continues descent year to date

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in Paypal stock.

  • AT&T earnings top estimates, phone subscribers grow

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for AT&T.

  • Tesla reports record profit, Elon Musk teases Cybertruck during earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi and Pras Subramanian discuss first quarter earnings for Tesla, production issues amid supply chain disruptions, consumer demand, cost increases, and inflation.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Overwhelmed by Streaming Choices - A Great Time to Reevaluate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    There are multiple reasons why investors have found Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) attractive in the past, unfortunately as the price slumped, investors started pulling out, and the company is now trading at early 2020 levels. With the stock reaching new lows today, we decided to reevaluate the intrinsic value of the stock, and look at potential advantages against competitors.

  • 10 Energy Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more high yield energy picks, click 5 Energy Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. The short-term energy outlook for April by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) remains uncertain, largely due to the prevalent Russia-Ukraine war. […]

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Mon

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Love Passive Income? These Dividend Stocks Are for You

    What's not to love about passive income when it comes to investing? The biggest decision when it comes to investing for passive income is what stocks to buy in the first place. You can start, and if you choose, even end your search by considering these three: Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS), Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), and Altria Group (NYSE: MO).

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Falling Today

    Through yesterday's trading session, investors who have hitched a ride with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have endured a rocky road, with the stock falling 22% in April. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock is down 3.6%, recovering slightly from its earlier slide of 6.3%. Although the buy rating remains unchanged, Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, has reduced the price target to $90 from $95.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Freeport-McMoRan Earnings: Top Copper Stock Slides On Outlook

    FCX stock fell as Freeport-McMoRan posted strong Q1 earnings but trimmed its 2022 copper sales outlook amid higher costs.

  • ‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

    In the meantime, don’t make any promises to your siblings, or yourself. If either sibling protested the manner in which they received the money and felt like you were “lording” it over them or in some way making them feel “less than” they could always refuse it. Trusts are generally a good option when you want to save on estate taxes.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.