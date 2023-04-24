U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

Key Tronic Corporation Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date

Key Tronic Corporation
·1 min read
Key Tronic Corporation
Key Tronic Corporation

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 after market close on May 2, 2023.

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on May 2, 2023. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 888-394-8218 or +1-323-994-2093 (Access Code: 9727885). A replay will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations”.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

 

 

 

 

 

CONTACTS:

 

Brett Larsen

 

Michael Newman

 

 

Chief Financial Officer

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Key Tronic Corporation

 

StreetConnect

 

 

(509) 927-5500

 

(206) 729-3625