What are the Key Vendors in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Devices Market? Get All your Questions Answered by Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of rheumatoid arthritis cases. Rheumatoid arthritis is more common among the elderly population. Hence, the demand for rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices is increasing. In addition, countries across the world have started to establish programs to increase awareness about rheumatoid arthritis. Such programs also create awareness about diagnostic procedures and treatment plans. Some European countries, such as the UK and France, offer reimbursement for rheumatoid arthritis, which will boost the adoption of rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices. Moreover, the presence of public and private health insurance providers in several countries contributes to market growth.

The global rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices market size is expected to grow by USD 146.54 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period.

Key Market Challenges

The high costs associated with rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis will challenge the rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis will fuel the demand for rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices. However, the cost of these devices is high, which can hamper their adoption. For instance, the average cost of rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic analyzers is from USD 8,000 to USD 15,000, based on the technology and applications. In addition, the use of consumables such as assays and test kits can increase the cost burden on end-users, particularly small and medium-sized diagnostic service providers. Hence, the high cost associated with the diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis can negatively impact the adoption of diagnostic devices, which, in turn, can impede the adoption of diagnostic services.

Major Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Device Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Antibodies Inc.

Augurex Life Sciences Corp.

Aviva Systems Biology Corp.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

DNAlytics SA

Eurobio Scientific

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens AG

Svar Life Science AB

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Werfenlife SA

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Analyzers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Consumables - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rising number of people with rheumatoid arthritis, the increasing number of new product launches, the growing adoption of early diagnostic tests for rheumatoid arthritis, and the availability of public and private insurance for rheumatoid arthritis tests. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices market in North America.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 146.54 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Antibodies Inc., Augurex Life Sciences Corp., Aviva Systems Biology Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., DNAlytics SA, Eurobio Scientific, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Svar Life Science AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Werfenlife SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Analyzers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Antibodies Inc.

10.5 Aviva Systems Biology Corp.

10.6 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.7 Danaher Corp.

10.8 DNAlytics SA

10.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.

10.11 Siemens AG

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

