U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.50
    +9.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,131.00
    +75.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,942.25
    +32.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,924.20
    +6.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.01
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.70
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    +3.15 (+15.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3520
    -0.1330 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,473.20
    +285.86 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.75
    +3.81 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.48
    -39.31 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

What are the Key Vendors in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Devices Market? Get All your Questions Answered by Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of rheumatoid arthritis cases. Rheumatoid arthritis is more common among the elderly population. Hence, the demand for rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices is increasing. In addition, countries across the world have started to establish programs to increase awareness about rheumatoid arthritis. Such programs also create awareness about diagnostic procedures and treatment plans. Some European countries, such as the UK and France, offer reimbursement for rheumatoid arthritis, which will boost the adoption of rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices. Moreover, the presence of public and private health insurance providers in several countries contributes to market growth.

Latest market research report titled Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The global rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices market size is expected to grow by USD 146.54 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period.

Make confident decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Challenges

The high costs associated with rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis will challenge the rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis will fuel the demand for rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices. However, the cost of these devices is high, which can hamper their adoption. For instance, the average cost of rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic analyzers is from USD 8,000 to USD 15,000, based on the technology and applications. In addition, the use of consumables such as assays and test kits can increase the cost burden on end-users, particularly small and medium-sized diagnostic service providers. Hence, the high cost associated with the diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis can negatively impact the adoption of diagnostic devices, which, in turn, can impede the adoption of diagnostic services.

Major Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Device Companies

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Antibodies Inc.

  • Augurex Life Sciences Corp.

  • Aviva Systems Biology Corp.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • DNAlytics SA

  • Eurobio Scientific

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Myriad Genetics Inc.

  • QIAGEN NV

  • Quest Diagnostics Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Svar Life Science AB

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Werfenlife SA

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000!

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Analyzers - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Consumables - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rising number of people with rheumatoid arthritis, the increasing number of new product launches, the growing adoption of early diagnostic tests for rheumatoid arthritis, and the availability of public and private insurance for rheumatoid arthritis tests. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic devices market in North America.

Related Reports

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electric Wheelchairs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 146.54 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

5.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Antibodies Inc., Augurex Life Sciences Corp., Aviva Systems Biology Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., DNAlytics SA, Eurobio Scientific, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Svar Life Science AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Werfenlife SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Analyzers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Antibodies Inc.

  • 10.5 Aviva Systems Biology Corp.

  • 10.6 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.7 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.8 DNAlytics SA

  • 10.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-are-the-key-vendors-in-the-rheumatoid-arthritis-diagnostic-devices-market-get-all-your-questions-answered-by-technavio-301609628.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Electric-Vehicle Industry Prizes Steel Over Aluminum, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle makers are choosing steel over aluminum as the preferred metal for automotive bodies, says the top executive at the largest steel provider to the US car industry.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Dragon’ Debut Crashes HBO Max fo

  • Shoppers struggle to find cheapest prices amid confusing supermarket practices

    Some versions of the same product can cost up to three and a half times more per unit at the same supermarket.

  • Akili 'took the last decade to clinically validate' its video game treatment for ADHD: CEO

    Akili Co-Founder and CEO Eddie Martucci joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the digital medicine company's listing via a SPAC deal, its EndeavorRx treatment for ADHD through video games, and the ability to negotiate prices with insurers and families.

  • Europe’s Natural-Gas Crunch Sparks Global Battle for Tankers

    Charter rates and prices for new LNG tankers have surged as Europe looks for alternative natural-gas supplies after Russia squeezed flows.

  • Oil Gains After Saudis Flag OPEC+ Action to Arrest Price Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose near $92 a barrel in New York after Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ may be forced to cut production to stabilize a volatile market.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Dragon’ Debut Crashes HBO Max for Thousands“Extreme” volatility and a lack of l

  • Oil climbs as tight supply moves back into focus

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose $1 a barrel on Tuesday as tight supply moved back into focus as a result of Saudi Arabia floating the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices and the prospect of a drop in U.S. crude inventories. The Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ had the means to deal with challenges including cutting production, state news agency SPA said on Monday, citing comments Abdulaziz bin Salman made to Bloomberg in an interview. "Whether cutting OPEC or OPEC+ output after September is justified is debatable," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • 'Limited' oil and gas capacity could send prices higher in 2023, analyst says

    Oil prices could spike again by the beginning of 2023, says one analyst.

  • 8 Stocks to Play Pumped-Up Natural-Gas Prices

    Crude oil is down some 25% from its highs, but natural-gas prices are still soaring. Investors can play the surge by buying gas producers like Range Resources, or companies with exposure to liquefied natural gas such as Cheniere Energy.

  • Oil Volatile on 'Iran Fear'; Saudis Threaten OPEC Cuts to Seize Back Control

    The State Department's response came after news outlet Axios reported earlier on Monday that the White House seemed to be back-pedaling on giving the nuclear deal seeing a new phase of life, apparently to appease growing Israeli discontent over the matter.

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Dragon’ Debut Crashes HBO Max for ThousandsThe number of Ali

  • India's newest airline is aiming to operate over 150 weekly flights

    Akasa Air, which launched operations a little over two weeks ago, plans to fly more than 150 weekly flights by the end of September.

  • How Occidental Petroleum Captured Warren Buffett’s Eye

    The best-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, oil-and-gas producer Occidental Petroleum, is a newfound favorite of the veteran investor.

  • Neo agrees to buy Greenland rare earth project from Hudson Resources

    Neo Performance Materials has agreed to buy a rare earth mining project in Greenland owned by Hudson Resources to supply its growing needs for the minerals to produce permanent magnets, the two Canadian-listed firms said on Monday. The European Union wants to develop domestic output of rare earth magnets - key for both electric vehicles and wind turbines - to help meet targets for cutting carbon emissions and to reduce reliance on China. Neo will buy the Sarfartoq project for a total of $3.5 million, contingent on the Greenland government approving the transfer of the licence for the project, the companies said in a statement.

  • Founder of China's Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival in downturn - media

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -The founder of China's Huawei Technologies has told employees the company must shift its focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a long period of recession, media reported on Tuesday. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the chill will be felt by everyone," founder Ren Zhengfei wrote in an email to staff on Monday, the financial news outlet Yicai reported. Huawei said the email was for employees and declined to comment further.

  • Coffee Could Get Even Pricier as Brazil’s Harvest Falters

    A freakish combination of drought and frost last year has harmed the arabica crop in the world’s largest coffee-producing country.

  • Pfizer seeks FDA authorization on updated COVID-19 booster

    Health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani examines Pfizer's proposal for updating its COVID-19 booster shot, in addition to looking at Dr. Anthony Fauci's expected retirement in December.

  • Chinese Banks Are Inflating Their Loan Numbers as Demand Sinks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks are employing unusual practices to inflate their loan volumes as they struggle to meet government demands to pump more credit into an economy beset by Covid lockdowns and a beleaguered property market.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of

  • 3 Wireless Non-US Industry Stocks to Keep an Eye On

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry thrive despite short-term headwinds. KT, PHI and CRNT are well-positioned to make the most of the demand for seamless connectivity solutions.

  • Natural-gas prices surge to their highest level since 2008; oil slips

    U.S. crude-oil futures end lower Monday, but pare much of the day's losses on renewed worries about tight supplies. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, climb to a fresh 14-year high as fears about shortages in Europe also impact the U.S. market.

  • Oil Prices Climb After Saudi Prince Says OPEC+ May Cut Output

    Crude prices rose after [Saudi Arabia's energy minister](https://www.wsj.com/articles/saudi-arabia-names-new-energy-minister-11567895724) said that recent market volatility might push the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers to curb production, according to [a Bloomberg article](https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-22/saudi-prince-says-oil-futures-disconnect-may-force-opec-action). Brent crude rose 1.1% Tuesday to trade at $97.53 a barrel. The global benchmark has swung in recent days, ris