What are the Key Vendors in the Stretch And Shrink Film Market? Get All your Questions Answered by Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stretch and shrink film market is highly competitive. It is expected to become more competitive as new vendors enter the market during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Stretch and Shrink Film Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The stretch and shrink film market size is expected to grow by USD 4.72 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period.

Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the stretch and shrink film market include Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd., American Eagle Packaging, Anchor Packaging LLC, Baoding Enshi Packaging Co. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore SE, C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fuji Seal International Inc., Groupe Barbier, HIPAC SpA, Inteplast Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., IPS Packaging and Automation, ISOFlex Packaging Corp., Paragon Films Inc., Rollsion Product Inc., SmartShield Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Pe Heat, Polythene, and Pallet Hood Cover.

Anchor Packaging LLC - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Perforated Wrap E92222, Perforated Wrap E91212, and Perforated Wrap E91414.

Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as High Clarity, Premium performance, and Heavy duty shrink films.

C.I. TAKIRON Corp. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Labels for Beverages and Cap Seal Label.

Coveris Management GmbH - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Kontrax Stretch Hooding, Blast Hybrid Stretch Film, and Surface Protection Films.

The report also covers the following areas:

Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Application

Type

Geography

Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026:Revenue-generating Application Segments

The food and beverages segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Stretch and shrink film wraps can be used in the packaging of various fresh food and beverage products such as dairy products, meat, seafood, poultry, fruits, vegetables, cheese, seafood, and meat. Shrink films are used widely in food and beverage packaging due to their high durability and strength. Thus, the increasing demand from the packaged food and beverages industry will drive the growth of the segment.

Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist stretch and shrink film market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stretch and shrink film market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stretch and shrink film market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stretch and shrink film market vendors

Stretch And Shrink Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd., American Eagle Packaging, Anchor Packaging LLC, Baoding Enshi Packaging Co. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore SE, C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fuji Seal International Inc., Groupe Barbier, HIPAC SpA, Inteplast Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., IPS Packaging and Automation, ISOFlex Packaging Corp., Paragon Films Inc., Rollsion Product Inc., SmartShield Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

