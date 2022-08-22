U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

What are the Key Vendors in the Stretch And Shrink Film Market? Get All your Questions Answered by Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stretch and shrink film market is highly competitive. It is expected to become more competitive as new vendors enter the market during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Stretch and Shrink Film Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Stretch and Shrink Film Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The stretch and shrink film market size is expected to grow by USD 4.72 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the stretch and shrink film market include Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd., American Eagle Packaging, Anchor Packaging LLC, Baoding Enshi Packaging Co. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore SE, C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fuji Seal International Inc., Groupe Barbier, HIPAC SpA, Inteplast Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., IPS Packaging and Automation, ISOFlex Packaging Corp., Paragon Films Inc., Rollsion Product Inc., SmartShield Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Pe Heat, Polythene, and Pallet Hood Cover.

  • Anchor Packaging LLC - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Perforated Wrap E92222, Perforated Wrap E91212, and Perforated Wrap E91414.

  • Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as High Clarity, Premium performance, and Heavy duty shrink films.

  • C.I. TAKIRON Corp. - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Labels for Beverages and Cap Seal Label.

  • Coveris Management GmbH - The company offers stretch and shrink films such as Kontrax Stretch Hooding, Blast Hybrid Stretch Film, and Surface Protection Films.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

  • Application

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026:Revenue-generating Application Segments

The food and beverages segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Stretch and shrink film wraps can be used in the packaging of various fresh food and beverage products such as dairy products, meat, seafood, poultry, fruits, vegetables, cheese, seafood, and meat. Shrink films are used widely in food and beverage packaging due to their high durability and strength. Thus, the increasing demand from the packaged food and beverages industry will drive the growth of the segment.

Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist stretch and shrink film market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the stretch and shrink film market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the stretch and shrink film market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stretch and shrink film market vendors

Stretch And Shrink Film Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.8

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd., American Eagle Packaging, Anchor Packaging LLC, Baoding Enshi Packaging Co. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore SE, C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fuji Seal International Inc., Groupe Barbier, HIPAC SpA, Inteplast Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., IPS Packaging and Automation, ISOFlex Packaging Corp., Paragon Films Inc., Rollsion Product Inc., SmartShield Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial or bulk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Stretch film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Shrink film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.4 Anchor Packaging LLC

  • 11.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

  • 11.6 C.I. TAKIRON Corp.

  • 11.7 Coveris Management GmbH

  • 11.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • 11.9 Groupe Barbier

  • 11.10 HIPAC SpA

  • 11.11 Inteplast Group

  • 11.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/stretch-and-shrink-filmmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-are-the-key-vendors-in-the-stretch-and-shrink-film-market-get-all-your-questions-answered-by-technavio-301608543.html

SOURCE Technavio

