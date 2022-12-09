U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

KeyCity Capital Fully Deploys Latest Multi-Family Fund, Acquiring 11 Cash-Flowing Assets Across U.S. Southeast. $100 Million KCAP RE FUND XI Announced*.

KeyCity Capital
·2 min read

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DFW-area's KeyCity Capital has confirmed full deployment of its recent real estate equity fund - KCAP RE Fund III -- with 11 multi-family housing investments now acquired by the fund. On the heels of the acquisitions, the company's next equity offering is its $100 million KCAP RE Fund XI. Four targeted assets have already been acquired via this latest opportunity, with three additional assets currently under contract*.

Featured on the Inc. 500 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for 2022, KeyCity Capital is ranked by Inc. as #1 in Texas in the financial services category and #13 in Texas across all businesses. The company's mission of connecting capital to wealth is accomplished via a focus on single- and multi-family income-producing, affordable housing in target-specific, landlord-friendly markets, combined with diversification offered in alternative asset-backed investments intended to generate cash flow and attractive risk-adjusted returns. These asset classes are selected to offer consistency, as well as risk-adjusted long-term growth across diverse economic environments. The firm has 2,000-plus properties and $500 million in assets under management.

KeyCity Capital founder and CEO, Tie Lasater, was recently included on this year's "40 Under 40" leadership list, as published by the Dallas Business Journal, and the same publication has named KeyCity Capital as a "Best Place to Work" among DFW-area companies. Tie Lasater is also a member of the International Investing Hall of Fame 

For details on participation in the KCAP RE Fund XI, accredited investors may contact Stephen Patterson at KeyCity Capital, 817-601-5905. https://www.keycitycapital.com/

Contact Information:
Bonnie Crail
President, Crail Communications
bonnie@crailpr.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


