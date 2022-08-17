KeyCity Capital Ranked #1 Financial Services Firm in Texas on Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyCity Capital announced today it has been included on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 2022 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The DFW-area investment firm comes in at #1 in Texas and #35 in the nation within the list's Financial Services category, and it ranks #13 across all business categories within all of Texas. It is ranked #433 across all business categories throughout the United States. The annual list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, UnderArmour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"KeyCity Capital is honored to be recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, and for this, we are grateful to our remarkable team, partners and investors," said Tie Lasater, CEO and managing partner, KeyCity Capital. "Throughout a period of extraordinary economic challenge, we have notably grown our business, protected 100% of principal, and never missed a distribution. Our unwavering focus will continue to be on connecting capital to wealth and acting as stewards of our investors' capital."

The companies on the revenue growth-based Inc. 5000 have not only been successful; they have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. "The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Story continues

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.

About KeyCity Capital

KeyCity Capital is one of the Dallas-Fort Worth region's leading private equity and wealth acceleration firms. The company's mission of connecting capital to wealth is accomplished via a focus on income-producing, affordable housing in target specific markets, combined with careful diversification in alternative asset-backed investments intended to generate cash flow and double-digit returns.

Contact: Bonnie Crail, Crail Communications

bonnie@crailpr.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



