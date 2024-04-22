KeyCorp Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$871.9k

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

KeyCorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Head of Institutional Bank Andrew Paine bought US$734k worth of shares at a price of US$9.78 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$14.63), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 87.20k shares for US$872k. But they sold 64.48k shares for US$787k. In total, KeyCorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At KeyCorp Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at KeyCorp. In total, insiders sold US$221k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does KeyCorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.4% of KeyCorp shares, worth about US$58m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The KeyCorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing KeyCorp. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with KeyCorp and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

