KeyCorp (KEY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw KeyCorp (KEY) ending at $12.04, denoting a +0.08% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.11%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 18.29% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 9.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of KeyCorp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.25, signifying a 34.21% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.56 billion, indicating a 17.36% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $6.41 billion, indicating changes of -42.19% and -11.46%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KeyCorp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower. KeyCorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, KeyCorp is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.8. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.63.

Meanwhile, KEY's PEG ratio is currently 2.51. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

