U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.64
    +44.04 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,135.15
    +49.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,812.99
    +228.44 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.56
    +31.61 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.01
    -1.86 (-2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.70
    +12.40 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    +0.0127 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    +0.0064 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7640
    -1.3040 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,387.97
    +259.37 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.57
    +288.90 (+119.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

KEYCORP RAISES ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 7.75 PERCENT

·1 min read

CLEVELAND, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) and its banking affiliates have raised their prime lending rate to 7.75 percent from 7.50 percent, effective tomorrow, February 2, 2023.

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189.8 billion at December 31, 2022.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

KeyBank (PRNewsFoto/KeyCorp) (PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp)
KeyBank (PRNewsFoto/KeyCorp) (PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp)

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keycorp-raises-its-prime-lending-rate-to-7-75-percent-301736540.html

SOURCE KeyCorp

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Markets remain mixed following Fed decision, bitcoin and commodity prices move lower

    Markets reporter Jared Blikre examines stock market movements following the Fed's interest rate hike decision, while also looking at price fluctuations seen in gold and copper commodities and crypto assets, such as bitcoin.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn

    The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.

  • Electronic Arts stock sinks after Q3 miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Electronic Arts.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Q4 Earnings to Benefit From Google Cloud

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its cloud portfolio strength.

  • Why WestRock Stock Got Rocked for a 14% Loss Today

    Shares of cardboard box maker WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), you see, tumbled 14% through 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday after the company reported an earnings miss and withdrew its guidance for the rest of the year. Instead of the $0.60-per-share adjusted profit and $5.1 billion in sales that Wall Street expected, this morning, WestRock admitted that its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings were only $0.55 per share and its sales $4.9 billion. As I mentioned, even the $0.55 that WestRock did earn last quarter were of the adjusted (i.e., non-GAAP, pro forma) variety.

  • Stocks fall as investors await Fed interest rate decision

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports that all major stock indices are in the red.

  • With 41% institutional ownership, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    Every investor in Baidu, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIDU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • Chubb's (CB) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Cat Loss

    Chubb's (CB) fourth-quarter 2022 results reflect higher catastrophe losses, which were partially offset by higher net investment income and higher premiums in the company's North America businesses.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $18.72, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day.

  • 3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February

    Want to know which stocks Warren Buffett owns? Many investors don't realize that there's another group of stocks Buffett owns in addition to the stocks listed in Berkshire's 13-F documents. New England Asset Management (NEAM) is an investment firm that's a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Top 25 Smartest Companies To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top 25 smartest companies to buy according to hedge funds. For more companies, head on over to Top 5 Smartest Companies To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Surviving in the modern day corporate world is not for the faint of heart. Business is a ruthless […]

  • 2 Hot Stocks That Have Already More Than Doubled in 2023

    Carvana has more than doubled this year, but largely because it cratered in 2022 on fears about the company's financial troubles. You may know Carvana through its ads promoting its high-tech platform for the selling of used cars. You may even live in one of the handful of cities where Carvana has a towering physical presence with its 9-story glass-enclosed vending machines offering shiny secondhand vehicles.

  • Why Peloton Stock Surged to Its Highest Price Since May Today

    Shares of connected-fitness company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) surged on Wednesday after the company announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. As of 11 a.m. ET, Peloton stock was up 18%. Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy struck an optimistic tone, saying, "If you've been wondering whether or not Peloton can make an epic comeback, this quarter's results show the changes we're making are working."

  • FedEx Is Laying Off Workers. It Has to Streamline Operations.

    FedEx is cutting some employees. It’s a sign FedEx needs get its cost structure inline. The logistics giant said Wednesday it was going to cut 10% of its executive team in an effort to streamline operations.

  • Amgen (AMGN) Beats on Q4 Earnings, 2023 Sales View Disappoints

    Amgen (AMGN) beats Q4 estimates for earnings and sales. It launches Amjevita in the United States, which is the first biosimilar of Humira to be launched in the country.

  • 1 Reason to Buy Novavax in 2023 and 2 Reasons to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has offered investors just such a ride over the past few years. Initial gains came as investors bet on Novavax's chances of bringing a coronavirus vaccine to market; declines occurred after the vaccine entered the market later than rival products did. Now, as we start a new year, you might be wondering what to do about Novavax.