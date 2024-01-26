KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) Dividend Will Be $0.205

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will pay a dividend of $0.205 on the 15th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that KeyCorp's stock price has increased by 47% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

View our latest analysis for KeyCorp

KeyCorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, KeyCorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but KeyCorp's payout ratio of 93% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 140.0%. Despite the current payout ratio being slightly elevated, analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 41% over the same time period, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

KeyCorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.22 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.82. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 13% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On KeyCorp's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about KeyCorp's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for KeyCorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is KeyCorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.