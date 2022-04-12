U.S. markets closed

Keyera Announces April 2022 Dividend

CALGARY, AB, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today a cash dividend for April 2022 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 25, 2022. The ex-dividend date is April 22, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations
Rahul Pandey, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c0317.html

