Keyera Announces October 2021 Dividend

1 min read
In this article:
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today a cash dividend for October 2021 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 22, 2021. The ex-dividend date is October 21, 2021. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/12/c9721.html

