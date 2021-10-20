U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.77
    +13.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.48 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3160
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,903.65
    +1,986.04 (+3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.50
    +57.70 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Keyera Announces Timing of 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today that it expects to release its third quarter 2021 results before markets open on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast that have been scheduled for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 AM Mountain Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time).

The conference call dial-in number is 888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until 10:00 PM Mountain Time (12:00 AM Eastern Time) November 17, 2021 by dialing 888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 and entering passcode 724498.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here or through Keyera's website at http://www.keyera.com/news/events. Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for 90 days.

About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853

Keyera Corp. (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)
Keyera Corp. (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)
Keyera Announces Timing of 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)
Keyera Announces Timing of 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/20/c9926.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • IBM stock drops 5% after revenue miss, in-line earnings

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday after the company's revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Tesla notches strong Q3 profits

    Tasha Keeney, ARK Invest Analyst, takes a look behind Tesla's quarterly earnings and talks about what might give the automaker an advantage in electric vehicles.

  • Pinterest Stock Spikes on Report of PayPal Buyout Interest. Why It Makes ‘Zero Sense.’

    Pinterest stock was jumping on a report that said PayPal was exploring a potential acquisition of the social media company. PayPal (ticker: PYPL) was looking to acquire Pinterest (ticker: PINS) at around $70 a share, which would value the social media site at roughly $39 billion, people familiar with the deal told Bloomberg. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest’s closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday.

  • Tesla beats Q3 revenue estimates but supply-chain problems impacting factories

    Tesla Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue on the back of record deliveries as the electric car maker navigated through a prolonged global shortage of chips and raw materials. Tesla said it aims to increase production in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, adding that "the magnitude of growth will be determined largely by outside factors." "A variety of challenges, including semiconductor shortages, congestion at ports and rolling blackouts, have been impacting our ability to keep factories running at full speed," the company said.

  • Why PayPal may be considering a mega-deal for Pinterest

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s quest to become a 'super-app' may be kicking into a new gear following reports that the company has held acquisition talks with Pinterest Inc.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Why IBM's Non-GAAP Reporting Isn't as Bad as People Are Saying

    A big-time fund chief says Big Blue isn't nearly as profitable as the featured figures imply, but there's a good reason.