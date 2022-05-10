Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022 in a virtual only format. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2022 (the "Information Circular").

All nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as directors of Keyera to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the votes are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number % Number % Jim Bertram 130,238,463 98.29% 2,271,673 1.71% Michael Crothers 132,274,559 99.82% 235,576 0.18% Doug Haughey 131,800,846 99.46% 709,289 0.54% Michael Norris 131,290,446 99.08% 1,219,689 0.92% Charlene Ripley 131,730,523 99.41% 779,613 0.59% Janet Woodruff 131,853,715 99.50% 656,421 0.50% Blair Goertzen 132,346,597 99.88% 163,539 0.12% Gianna Manes 131,474,326 99.22% 1,035,810 0.78% Thomas O'Connor 132,262,658 99.81% 247,477 0.19% Dean Setoguchi 132,300,612 99.84% 209,523 0.16%

All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors and approval of Keyera's long-term incentive plan. The approach to executive compensation, as detailed in the Information Circular, was accepted with 97.72% of votes in favour of this resolution. All voting results will be posted under Keyera's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations

Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations

Rahul Pandey, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com

Telephone: 403.205.7670

Toll free: 888.699.4853

