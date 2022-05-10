U.S. markets closed

Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022 in a virtual only format. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2022 (the "Information Circular").

All nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as directors of Keyera to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the votes are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld


Number

%

Number

%

Jim Bertram

130,238,463

98.29%

2,271,673

1.71%

Michael Crothers

132,274,559

99.82%

235,576

0.18%

Doug Haughey

131,800,846

99.46%

709,289

0.54%

Michael Norris

131,290,446

99.08%

1,219,689

0.92%

Charlene Ripley

131,730,523

99.41%

779,613

0.59%

Janet Woodruff

131,853,715

99.50%

656,421

0.50%

Blair Goertzen

132,346,597

99.88%

163,539

0.12%

Gianna Manes

131,474,326

99.22%

1,035,810

0.78%

Thomas O'Connor

132,262,658

99.81%

247,477

0.19%

Dean Setoguchi

132,300,612

99.84%

209,523

0.16%

All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors and approval of Keyera's long-term incentive plan. The approach to executive compensation, as detailed in the Information Circular, was accepted with 97.72% of votes in favour of this resolution. All voting results will be posted under Keyera's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations
Rahul Pandey, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853

Keyera Corp. (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)
Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)
