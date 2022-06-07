U.S. markets closed

Keyera donates $30,000 to Willow Lake Metis Nation

·2 min read
In this article:
  • KEYUF

Funding will support land management & monitoring

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. ("Keyera") is pleased to announce that it is donating $30,000 to the Willow Lake Métis Nation ("WLMN") as it works with the Resilience Institute to create a land development plan and environmental monitoring strategy for 205 acres of land it recently purchased in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

"Keyera firmly believes in the power of collaboration and strength of many," said Dean Setoguchi, Keyera President & Chief Executive Officer. "Indigenous involvement in energy projects is critical. We're proud of our relationship with WLMN which has grown through partnership on the Keyera Cheecham Sulphur project. We are thrilled to continue to build our relationship and support the future development and vision for this land."

"We sincerely appreciate Keyera's investment in our Nation's future," said Justin Bourque, CEO, Willow Lake Métis Nation. "Their generous donation will help fund our research with the Resilience Institute to ensure we responsibly reclaim our land and do our part to mitigate climate change."

Keyera's donation will support WLMN's collaboration with the Resilience Institute in taking a transdisciplinary approach to revitalizing, developing, and monitoring the land, which has been impacted by industry activity. The Resilience Institute is a charitable organization dedicated to climate change research and education that partners with local and Indigenous Peoples. One of the first goals is to establish an ecologically healthy landscape, which includes reconnecting the historic relationship between bison and the land.

Willow Lake Métis Nation is a Métis community whose citizens now mostly reside in the community of Anzac, Alberta.

Additional Information For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Media Inquiries 
Kirsten Bell, Director, Stakeholder Communications
Email:  Media@Keyera.com

About Keyera Corp. Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Photo credit: Nicholas Vardy. Keyera presents $30,000 cheque to Willow Lake Metis Nation (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)
Keyera Corp. (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)
Keyera donates $30,000 to Willow Lake Metis Nation (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)
SOURCE Keyera Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c6860.html

