Keyes Coverage Continues Rapid Expansion with Three Florida Agency Acquisitions in Q1

Keyes Coverage continues dynamic Florida growth early in 2023

TAMARAC, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyes Coverage, a rapidly growing Florida insurance broker, announced today that it has successfully secured a third strategic partnership in 2023, building on their significant successes in 2022. These recent transactions are with Bill and Sheila Gaylor Insurance headquartered in Melbourne, FL; My Florida Insurance Broker based in Vero Beach, FL; and Brian Laudanno Insurance in Coral Springs, FL.

Keyes Coverage offers a compelling vision, mission, and culture as well as an unwavering approach to serving clients – a driving force behind these three independent agencies joining the brokerage. These recent partnerships strengthen Keyes' position as a leading provider of insurance solutions in Florida and further expands its geographic footprint in the state.

"We are excited to welcome these excellent agencies to the Keyes Coverage family, alongside their employees and clients," said David Ragno, Keyes Coverage CEO. "We are proud to be growing our business through strategic acquisitions that bring new clients, talent, and capabilities to our organization. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and value to our clients and partners throughout Florida and look forward to growing further in 2023."

Bill and Sheila Gaylor Insurance have been serving the Space Coast area for over 30 years, specializing in both personal and commercial insurance solutions. The family-like organizational culture at Keyes Coverage particularly resonated with co-founders Bill and Sheila Gaylor, who commented that "Bill and I are thrilled to join with this generational agency of elite producers" stated Sheila. "We appreciate the strength and knowledge of the Keyes Coverage leadership team and their courage in taking bold moves to step into their future. We want to be a strategic part of that culture and growth, and we are excited about how this partnership will allow us to continue to serve our fellow Floridians and bring creative solutions to our family of policyholders."

For over 15 years, My Florida Insurance Broker has provided personal insurance solutions to the South Florida community. This new partnership brings to Keyes a local, personalized approach to insurance solutions in the Martin County area. The collaboration expands Keyes' reach and provides even more tailored and comprehensive insurance options to clients throughout the state.

"Partnering with Keyes will give our clients greater resources and options, and their leadership culture truly aligns with my personal values," commented Chris Hodgins, founder of My Florida Insurance Broker.

Brian Laudanno Insurance has been providing both health insurance and property casualty insurance in South Florida for over two decades. "I am thrilled with the increased market access and expertise that Keyes Coverage has to offer my clients," added Independent Insurance Agent Brian Laudanno.

Keyes seeks to grow through 2023 and beyond, providing consistently superior client service and serving local communities in Florida. Since June 2022, Keyes Coverage has been a Keystone Agency Partners (KAP) platform partner agency. KAP is a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform that acquires and partners with independent insurance agencies throughout the United States.

About Keyes Coverage

Keyes Coverage has been serving the South Florida community since 1975. We specialize in corporate property and casualty and personal lines insurance. The agency employs over 80 people in its state-of-the-art, 20,000 square foot office building in Tamarac, FL and provides top-notch service and individualized solutions to its clients. For more information, please visit: www.keyescoverage.com. Keyes Coverage is a platform partner of Keystone Agency Partners ("KAP").

About Keystone Agency Partners

Keystone Agency Partners is a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform that acquires and partners with independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. KAP provides best-in-class services and capital investment that unlocks potential and delivers outsized and profitable growth within its platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information, please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

