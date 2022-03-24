U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.25
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,273.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,477.00
    +30.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.50
    +2.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.72
    +0.79 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.80
    +4.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3191
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.2120
    +0.0990 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,846.05
    +382.79 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.55
    +19.95 (+2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,708.03
    -332.13 (-1.18%)
     

KeyLogic Continues Growth in West Virginia

·4 min read

Morgantown-based KeyLogic Helps Small Businesses through Mentor-Protégé Program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Virginia's KeyLogic has built a top-tier company focused on supporting critical national Department of Energy, Commerce, and Defense missions. Though KeyLogic has grown significantly, the company remains true to its West Virginia roots and core values and committed to the small business community. A robust mentor-protégé program is one way the company helps other businesses grow and deepen their impact in West Virginia.

KeyLogic Fully Integrates After Significant Investments to Provide Enhanced Domain Expertise, Capabilities and Agility to Better Serve Customers Under One Company (PRNewsfoto/KeyLogic)
KeyLogic Fully Integrates After Significant Investments to Provide Enhanced Domain Expertise, Capabilities and Agility to Better Serve Customers Under One Company (PRNewsfoto/KeyLogic)

KeyLogic recently formed a mentor-protégé partnership with BCS, a minority-owned small business with a 30-year history of serving government, research, and private sector clients. The partnership is part of the U.S. Small Business Administration Mentor-Protégé Program. A decade ago, KeyLogic participated in a similar Department of Defense mentor protégé program when it was a small business, which helped propel the company.

"As we have grown, we have not forgotten the importance of small businesses and the entrepreneurial 'fire in the belly' spirit," said Jon Hammock, KeyLogic's founder and current Chief Experience Officer. "The DOD Mentor-Protégé Program was in important catalyst for KeyLogic, and it is our privilege to now 'pay it forward' and support others on their journey through growth. It's also a competitive advantage for us to team with emerging small businesses like BCS who deliver tremendous value and impact to clients."

BCS Executive Vice President Ken Green said, "BCS is thrilled to form an official partnership with KeyLogic, a company we have admired for years because they share our commitment to making a difference for clients and the nation, particularly in the energy sector, and genuinely support their employees, partners, and local growth."

KeyLogic began as a small entrepreneurial company founded in West Virginia in 1999 and is now recognized as a national leader, growing from two people in Morgantown to nearly 700 employees nationwide. In 2021, the company integrated four companies—KeyLogic Systems, Information International Associates (IIA), OnLocation, and R2i—which are now collectively known as KeyLogic. The headquarters remains in Morgantown.

"We have deep roots in West Virginia," continued Hammock. "One of our greatest pleasures is seeing employees rise through their career, buy homes, start families, and contribute locally. I like to think KeyLogic has created opportunities that otherwise might not have existed in our region."

In addition to the relationship with BCS, KeyLogic is in a second SBA Mentor-Protégé Program partnership with Bravo Consulting Group, LLC, which also has strong ties to West Virginia. Bravo President and CEO Gino Degregori is a proud graduate of WVU and believes, "There is endless opportunity in West Virginia. My family immigrated to the U.S. when I was young, and I recognize and appreciate the talent and work ethic of the people here. I can sense the momentum in Morgantown and across the state. In concert with KeyLogic, one of our highest priorities is supporting economic growth and creating jobs in West Virginia."

KeyLogic currently employs approximately 80 people in West Virginia, BCS plans to re-establish a Morgantown presence as part of the mentor-protégé relationship, and Bravo also has an office and presence in Morgantown. Through partnerships like these, KeyLogic is bringing more services to customers, staying true to its company values and entrepreneurial spirit, and becoming a better business, all while helping others grow and succeed.

"It feels good to be in a position to give back—both to rising small businesses and to the West Virginia community where it all began," said Hammock.

KeyLogic employs over 700 team members—with approximately 80 employees in West Virginia and over 130 in Southwestern Pennsylvania—including systems designers, developers, data scientists, IT and cybersecurity specialists, engineers, mission experts, program managers, and more than 70 Ph.D. scientists. This multidisciplinary team works together solving challenging problems with anticipatory service—always staying one step ahead—benefiting our customers, and ultimately helping build a better world.

Supporting critical missions at the intersection of data and science, KeyLogic provides mission management, systems analysis, data analytics, digital transformation, and cybersecurity to customers in the energy, federal civilian, and defense sectors, with a 20+ year portfolio of successes supporting DOE, DOC, EPA, DOD, DHS, FBI, and other federal agencies challenged with complex missions. We help our customers solve the world's most challenging problems with unsurpassed anticipatory service. For more information on KeyLogic visit www.keylogic.com.

BCS is a minority-owned small business with a 30-year history of helping government, research, and private sector clients implement their programs and missions and achieve success. We offer a breadth of professional support services in the areas of business management, communications, systems engineering, analysis, and organization performance. We pride ourselves on being a company that builds strong, long-lasting, and trusted relationships with our clients based on our ability to understand and anticipate their needs; develop tailored, effective solutions to meet those needs; and leverage resources and expertise from across our organization to see them through. For more information on BCS visit www.bcs-hq.com.

Bravo Consulting Group, LLC (Bravo) taps into the power of Microsoft technologies to develop custom software applications and solutions for Federal, State, Local, and Commercial organizations.

Since our inception in 2007, we have pioneered enterprise applications that have become central components in our clients' business success. Our customer-centric focus has allowed us to implement improved technologies, develop high-end business solutions, and transform digital services.

Our vast technology and industry expertise enables us to partner with clients to deliver sophisticated solutions rapidly and on budget. For more information on Bravo visit www.bravocg.com.


Michele Smith

Contact:

michele.smith@keylogic.com


(443) 539-9062

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keylogic-continues-growth-in-west-virginia-301509538.html

SOURCE KeyLogic

Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • US-China tech war: Will Taiwan chip engineers be key to success in the race for tech supremacy?

    The US and China may soon be locked in a recruitment battle for Taiwanese semiconductor talent as the two superpowers accelerate plans to ramp up domestic chip capacity, according to analysts and industry insiders. For China, the shortage of experienced talent is a major impediment to its goal of achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors. A semi-official report published last November predicted that China would see a shortfall of 200,000 semiconductor experts by 2023, equal to about one in fo

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigro

  • Tesla, Lucid supplier LGES plans to build $1.4 billion battery factory in Arizona

    SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL (Reuters) -LG Energy Solution (LGES), a supplier for electric car makers Tesla and Lucid, said on Thursday in Korea it plans to invest 1.7 trillion Korean won ($1.4 billion) to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from "prominent startups" and other North American customers. This will be its first U.S. factory to make cylindrical cells, a type of battery that has been used in Tesla and Lucid vehicles, LGES said. Construction will begin in the second quarter of 2022, with mass production to start in 2024 with production capacity of 11 gigawatt hours, LGES said in a statement.

  • Microsoft Affected by a Cyberattack After Nvidia and Samsung

    Microsoft confirmed that it has become the latest victim of the data extortion group Lapsus$, which claimed it had obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant. Lapsus$, which Microsoft tracks as DEV-0537, posted a partial file that the group said contained partial source code for Bing and Cortana. The group claimed on its Telegram channel that it had breached Microsoft and Okta and employee accounts of LG Electronics.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down Over 55%, 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Businesses like Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are well positioned to benefit from that trend. Its platform supports dozens of languages, currencies, payment methods, and shipping carriers, helping merchants localize their digital storefronts on a market-by-market basis. The company uses that data to surface actionable insights for merchants, helping them tweak their content to better fit the tastes and preferences of international buyers.

  • Can I Invest My Traditional IRA's RMD in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA's required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you have enough—but not too much—income.

  • Oil Prices Set To Fall As New ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ Nears Completion

    A new nuclear deal with Iran appears imminent and with it a 5-10 percent immediate drop in oil prices

  • Automation will erase 'knowledge jobs' before most blue collar jobs: Future Today Institute CEO

    A new report from the Future Today Institute found that high-skill occupations are more likely to be replaced by automation, as these jobs rely heavily on information collection and analysis. CEO Amy Webb discussed the research with the Yahoo Finance Live team in a recent segment.

  • Resource Stocks: Be Careful What You Wish For

    Large profits in the sector might not last

  • Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures - sources

    Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York. This comes as China's regulators are considering a proposal to allow their U.S. counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data, two of the sources said.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Ukraine war is a wake-up call to ditch oil and gas forever

    More drilling doesn’t add up to lower prices anytime soon—it just locks in more carbon. Here’s what to do instead.

  • Tencent’s Profits Surge to $35 Billion Despite ‘Challenging Year’

    Net profits at Tencent climbed by 41% to $35 billion at Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, in the year to December. Revenues were up by 16% to RMB560 billion ($87.8 billion). Despite the profits surge, the company’s management described 2021 as a “challenging year.” They were not being disingenuous. China’s tech sector […]

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Today

    After reversing course and trading up 3.8% at the midday high, Nio shares had settled back to about even as of 1:47 p.m. ET. Nio's production volume growth has leveled off somewhat in recent months for several reasons. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said his firm thinks Nio is on track to increase production from levels near 10,000 vehicles per month to close to a rate of 25,000 per month by the end of this year, reports Barron's. Recent upgrades in manufacturing capacity will support that level if demand is there.

  • Oil Rallies as U.S. Stockpiles Shrink, Black Sea Terminal Shuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher after a government report showed U.S. crude inventories dropped, while storm damage to a vital Black Sea export terminal worsened supply risks. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Befor