Keyloop acquires leading DMS provider SERTI to offer full service automotive digital solutions across Canada

·3 min read

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Keyloop, a global automotive retail technology provider, has today announced the acquisition of SERTI, a leading provider of Dealer Management Systems (DMS) in Canada. As its sixth acquisition since launching in March 2021, this marks another step forward in Keyloop's commitment to international expansion and reinforces Canada as a priority region for the company.

Keyloop logo

Keyloop already has a significant presence in Canada following its acquisition of RAPID RTC in March 2021 and sees great opportunity to combine the RAPID RTC products with SERTI's DMS as well as Keyloop's wider portfolio of applications, to provide a true end-to-end automotive retail solution to dealerships across Canada.

SERTI provides technology solutions to over 1,000 car dealerships across Canada and whilst it is best known for its leading DMS, it also brings its own complementary applications. These include a complete service digitalization suite featuring, among other things, online bookings, text messaging and customer check-in. It also features the innovative SDSEQUITY, which identifies opportunities to upgrade customers into a new vehicle at the optimum point in their finance agreement. This suite of products makes SERTI a natural fit for Keyloop, as it continues its mission to build a global connected ecosystem for the automotive retail industry.

The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. All 185 people who currently work for SERTI will now join Keyloop, including their Senior Leadership team. Louis Laporte (President) and Francis Gingras (Executive Vice-President) will be joining Keyloop to take forward the company and to continue its expansion across Canada.

Tom Kilroy, CEO of Keyloop, comments:

"As we continue to invest in automotive technologies internationally, we are very delighted to bring SERTI on board to expand Keyloop's footprint in Canada. SERTI has a great reputation and an impressive product portfolio. This is an exciting addition for Keyloop and will allow us to combine SERTI's solutions with Keyloop's, meaning we can now offer Canadian retailers the right technology to create a first-class, personalised and truly digitally-enabled customer experience."

Louis Laporte, President at SERTI, adds:

"We're delighted to be joining the Keyloop family to help build their presence in Canada and support their vision of creating a connected automotive retail experience for car buyers and owners. With the addition of Keyloop's already robust product portfolio, we are in a great position to grow throughout the country and integrate more digital tools and apps with our DMS, which we firmly believe is the right direction for the future."

Francis Gingras, Executive Vice President at SERTI, adds:

"We're excited to be able to begin SERTI's next chapter as part of Keyloop. We are proud of the capabilities we have already developed, with the delivery of a clear strategy that demonstrates tangible benefits for our customers. With the depth of our understanding of the market in Canada, we will retain that focus and now, with the backing and scale of Keyloop, will extend our reach to new customers with a wider offering. It's a bright future ahead".

About Keyloop
Keyloop's mission is to create and connect technology that advances the car buying and ownership experience in partnership with dealers and OEMs. It is a leading global provider of software solutions to the auto retail industry, serving approximately 18,000 dealer sites and most automotive manufacturers, in 100 countries. Headquartered in the UK, Keyloop also has operations across EMEA and Asia. For more information, please visit www.keyloop.com.

ABOUT SERTI
In business since 1975, SERTI offers car and heavy truck dealerships an effective and proven dealer management solution. With more than a thousand customers in North America, SERTI has been providing its solutions through a cloud offering since 2015. SERTI employs 185 employees from its Montreal office and has a sales presence from coast to coast.

SERTI's commitment to technology drives its shift towards a hardware and software agnostic solution to provide web and mobile tools to its customers. Its web and mobile portfolio already includes, among others, a complete service digitalization suite.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444817/Keyloop_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keyloop-acquires-leading-dms-provider-serti-to-offer-full-service-automotive-digital-solutions-across-canada-301472730.html

SOURCE Keyloop

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/01/c5136.html

