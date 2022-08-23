U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Keynote Speaker Chelsea Austin "Flips the Script," Visits Florida as BHConn2022 Mental Health Advocate

·3 min read

Austin Keynoted the Florida Behavioral Health Organization and the Maitland Chamber of Commerce Women's Luncheon for a Day of Worthiness and Self-acceptance

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keynote speaker, author and life coach Chelsea Austin Montgomery-Duban Wächter, also known as Chelsea Austin, visited Florida last week on August 18 as a keynote speaker for the Florida Behavioral Health Organization, the state's largest trade association for community treatment providers. The same day, she also spoke to the Maitland Chamber of Commerce's Women's Luncheon.

In her "Flip the Script" program, Austin supported nearly 1,600 healthcare professionals in navigating their labels and self-worth, overcoming imposter syndrome and burnout, and accessing the success they are meant to achieve both personally and professionally.

"Chelsea's exuberant personality, infectious smile and impactful message during Thursday's general session left our BHCon2022 attendees feeling worthy and loved," said Melanie Brown-Woofter, president and CEO of the Florida Behavioral Health Association. "She is a strong and dedicated advocate for the entire mental health community, not only in Florida but also across the country. Chelsea's vulnerability and honesty go hand in hand with her positivity and joy. We thank her for spending some time with our audience this morning."

At the Maitland Chamber of Commerce Women's Luncheon, Chelsea Austin shared her personal story of unlocking her self-worth and achieving her dreams. After the presentation, Chelsea autographed books from her newly published memoir, Inexplicably Me: A Story of Labels, Worthiness, and Refusing to be Boxed In, responded to questions and spoke with attendees about their own experiences navigating labels and self-worth.

In addition to keynotes, Chelsea Austin leads workshops and breakout sessions to dive deeper into self-empowerment and acceptance. She is able to speak to professional organizations, affinity groups and new graduates, among other audiences.

To learn more about Chelsea's story or book her for an upcoming event, please visit https://chelseaaustin.com/speaking-programs.

ABOUT CHELSEA AUSTIN

Chelsea Austin is an author, speaker, certified professional coach, ELI-MP (Energy Leadership™ Index Master Practitioner) and self-worth advocate from Malibu, California raised by two of the most incredible parents, her dads. Chelsea refocused her successful real estate career to bring her story of being raised by two gay men, and use it as a platform to spread love and acceptance. She has advocated for the LGBTQ+ community since she was in high school. In 2010, Chelsea was voted one of the Top Fifteen LGBT Activists in the Los Angeles area. Graduating Magna Cum Laude from Muhlenberg College in 2015 with a degree in theatre and dance, Chelsea took her theatrical background and created a career out of sharing her experiences as the daughter of two gay men and a young woman navigating the world on her blog, "The Girl With Five Names," her podcast, "Worthiness Warriors," and through speaking engagements. In the spring of 2022, Chelsea published her first book, Inexplicably Me: A Story of Labels, Worthiness, and Refusing to Be Boxed In. Chelsea resides in Los Angeles with her incredible husband, Dominic and sweet puppy, Moe. To learn more visit https://chelseaaustin.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT
RACHEL SHAYKIN
MEKKY MEDIA RELATIONS
847-331-5861
343059@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keynote-speaker-chelsea-austin-flips-the-script-visits-florida-as-bhconn2022-mental-health-advocate-301610447.html

SOURCE Chelsea Austin

