KEYper Systems and TrueSpot Announce Integration Partnership Extending Geo-Intelligence to Key Management for Automotive Industry

KEYper and TrueSpot will integrate their two systems to give auto dealers the power to combine key security with real-time location & geo-intelligence.

HARRISBURG, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KEYper Systems, a leading provider of electronic and mechanical key management systems for the automotive industry, and TrueSpot, a leader in tracking and mapping for dealer systems, today announced the availability of an integration between the two companies to extend geo-intelligence to key management platforms, adding even more trackability for automotive dealers to locate, assign, and manage their assets.

KEYper Systems

The collaboration between KEYper Systems' patented MX Electronic Key Management platform and TrueSpot's patented Geo-Intelligence tracking technology, allows companies to significantly reduce overhead costs by locating lost or misplaced keys and assets while increasing productivity. Additionally, the integration provides premier reporting functions through biometric and PIN control access options that track an asset's removal/return from the system, date/time stamps the occurrence, captures an image of the user at the time of transaction, and improves critical operations such as reconditioning, lot management and sales engagement.

With almost industry-wide integrations into Dealer Management System (DMS) and inventory partners, TrueSpot is empowering the next generation of operations for dealerships across North America. Together with KEYper, the partnership can also be networked to other dealerships, a benefit for those with multiple locations.

"It is my pleasure to announce that KEYper Systems' MX solutions can now be used with TrueSpot's Geo-Intelligence tagging. TrueSpot is known for their Real-Time Location Services and our partnership offers next-level support and benefits to our customers," said Steve Baucom, President, KEYper Systems.

"TrueSpot's strategic relationship with KEYper Systems furthers our collective leadership in geo-location solutions for auto dealers," said Mike Hanna, CEO, TrueSpot. "TrueSpot's Real-Time Location Services can reduce key loss costs by 95% or more, and when integrated with the KEYper solution, we will combine the best of both worlds for dealers everywhere."

KEYper Systems and TrueSpot are exhibiting their solutions at the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) Conference, August 23-26, 2021, in Booths #747 and 846.

For more information, contact:

Greg Lavespere

KEYper Systems

Tel: +704-456-6200

Email: Greg.Lavespere@keypersystems.com

Website: Keypersystems.com

Jason Dyer

TrueSpot

Tel: +469-955-0590

Email: Jason@truespot.com

Website: Truespot.com

About KEYper Systems:

Since 1992, KEYper Systems has been a global provider of innovative key and asset control solutions. Based in Harrisburg, NC, KEYper offers a range of security methods, from mechanical boards to state-of-the-art electronic cabinets. KEYper Systems provides security solutions to the Top 25 automotive groups in the United States.

About TrueSpot:

TrueSpot® was founded in 2016 by a collaboration of mobile technology insiders and auto dealership owners and operators to invent the industry's first Real-Time Location Service, delivering pinpoint locations for cars, keys, and more. Through the realization of this technology, TrueSpot is transforming dealers' everyday operations with the industry's most powerful and insightful lot management and recon management solutions. TrueSpot partners with key technology and industry players such as Microsoft, CDK Global, and DealerBuilt™ while also being easily compatible with many other dealer technology partners such as Dealertrack™ Technologies, vAuto®, DealerSync™, HomeNetAuto™, and many others.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keyper-systems-and-truespot-announce-integration-partnership-extending-geo-intelligence-to-key-management-for-automotive-industry-301360675.html

