KeyPoint Opens the Doors at New Corporate Headquarters

·2 min read

State of Art Facility Supports Hybrid Work Model

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyPoint Credit Union, one of the largest Credit Unions in California, has occupied its new corporate headquarters (HQ) at 2150 Trade Zone Boulevard in San Jose. The new HQ building supports KeyPoint's strategic adoption of the hybrid work model which sees a large number of credit union employees working remote while others share time at the office.

2150 Trade Zone Boulevard, San Jose
2150 Trade Zone Boulevard, San Jose

Brad Canfield, President and CEO of KeyPoint Credit Union, said "The new building is designed to optimize workplace efficiency to support our hybrid work model." The building hosts several undedicated workspaces, including visitor desks, huddle rooms and traditional conference rooms. Scheduling software helps visiting employees schedule an office or conference room. Each conference room is equipped with an occupancy-status sign. Canfield added "Sustainability was one of our key goals, so we prioritized using eco-friendly materials." The building qualifies for Gold LEED-certification—a high standard to achieve. It utilizes low-carbon emitting materials, optimizes energy performance, and employs low-flow plumbing (for reducing water consumption). The parking lot supports several charging stations for employees' electric vehicles.

The new facility is designed to facilitate operational efficiency of the member-owned, not for profit credit union.

About KeyPoint Credit Union

Inspired by Silicon Valley innovation and built to serve a diverse membership, KeyPoint is a full-service, not-for-profit credit union dedicated to providing financial solutions to help members achieve their goals in life. KeyPoint helps members make the most of their money—earning more on savings while paying less for credit. And KeyPoint is active in the community providing free financial education programs, as well as fostering financial literacy, sponsoring reading programs and mentoring the next generation of business professionals at local educational institutions. Learn more about Next Generation Neighborhood Banking from KeyPoint Credit Union at kpcu.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keypoint-opens-the-doors-at-new-corporate-headquarters-301527517.html

SOURCE KeyPoint Credit Union

