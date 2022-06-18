Keyroo Hires Chad Harper as the Company's New Director of Strategy

Prior to Joining Keyroo, Harper was CEO of C2H Capital and Former Senior Director of Strategy for Raytheon Missiles

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2022 / Keyroo is pleased to announce that they have hired Chad Harper to be the company's new Director of Strategy.

To learn more about Keyroo and how they buy houses in Dallas for cash, please visit https://mykeyroo.com/sell-your-house/.

As Logan Gerard, co-founder of Keyroo noted, he is very pleased to have Harper on his staff.

"We are looking forward to working with Chad and know he will be an exceptional addition to our team," Gerard said.

The Texas-based real estate investment firm specializes in helping homeowners by providing them with alternative and beneficial solutions for selling their homes. For people who are experiencing a challenging financial situation and are thinking "I need to sell my house fast in Dallas but I'm not sure what to do," the friendly and experienced team at Keyroo is ready and able to help.

"We buy houses in Dallas in a way that puts the seller first," said Clyde Yelverton, co-founder of Keyroo, adding that they pride themselves on their ability to help people who are facing foreclosure, divorce and other situations.

"We will do everything in our power to make your experience with us easy and enjoyable, with complete transparency."

In addition to single family homes, Keyroo will pay cash for multifamily apartments, condominiums, land, lots and other specialty real estate investment properties throughout Texas.

Properties can be either new or distressed, and clients can rest assured that if their home needs a lot of repairs or is damaged in some way, Keyroo has the experience to handle it.

About Chad Harper

Prior to being hired at Keyroo as the new Director of Strategy, Chad Harper was CEO of C2H Capital and former Senior Director of Strategy for Raytheon Missiles. During his tenure in technology strategy and innovation he has successfully generated over $1 Billion in revenue by developing emerging technologies and transitioning multiple programs via DoD contracts.

About Keyroo

Keyroo is revolutionizing the cash home buyer space with exceptional customer service and fast-fair cash offers. They buy houses fast for cash and also offer an Off Market Listing Service so that people who want to sell their home fast can find a solution. For more information, please visit https://mykeyroo.com/.

